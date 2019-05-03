Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tigers 4, Royals 3

May 3, 2019 9:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Mondesi dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277
Gordon lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .286
Dozier 1b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .340
Soler rf 3 1 3 2 0 0 .242
Gutierrez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .269
Owings ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143
a-O’Hearn ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .170
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .181
Hamilton cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .212
Totals 32 3 7 3 1 13
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .226
Castellanos rf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .271
Cabrera dh 4 0 3 1 0 0 .295
1-Dixon pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Goodrum lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236
Rodriguez 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .324
Beckham 2b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .250
Greiner c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Mercer ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Jones cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .138
Totals 31 4 8 3 2 7
Kansas City 000 200 001—3 7 0
Detroit 301 000 00x—4 8 0

a-doubled for Owings in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

LOB_Kansas City 5, Detroit 6. 2B_O’Hearn (4), Rodriguez (5). 3B_Gutierrez (1). HR_Soler (8), off Greene. RBIs_Soler 2 (21), Gutierrez (8), Cabrera (12), Rodriguez 2 (7). CS_Hamilton (4). SF_Soler.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Maldonado 2); Detroit 3 (Greiner 3). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 3; Detroit 3 for 10.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

GIDP_Greiner.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Owings, Dozier).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez, L, 0-3 7 5 4 4 2 6 99 5.09
Peralta 1 3 0 0 0 1 19 6.60
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd, W, 3-2 7 5 2 2 1 9 102 3.05
Jimenez, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.38
Greene, S, 13-13 1 2 1 1 0 2 24 1.80

HBP_Boyd (Gordon), Lopez (Beckham). WP_Lopez.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:33. A_14,020 (41,297).

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.