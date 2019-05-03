Tigers 4, Royals 3

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Mondesi dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Dozier 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.340
|Soler rf
|3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Owings ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|a-O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Hamilton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|1
|13
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Castellanos rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|1-Dixon pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Goodrum lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Rodriguez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.324
|Beckham 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|3
|2
|7
|Kansas City
|000
|200
|001—3
|7
|0
|Detroit
|301
|000
|00x—4
|8
|0
a-doubled for Owings in the 9th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
LOB_Kansas City 5, Detroit 6. 2B_O’Hearn (4), Rodriguez (5). 3B_Gutierrez (1). HR_Soler (8), off Greene. RBIs_Soler 2 (21), Gutierrez (8), Cabrera (12), Rodriguez 2 (7). CS_Hamilton (4). SF_Soler.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Maldonado 2); Detroit 3 (Greiner 3). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 3; Detroit 3 for 10.
GIDP_Greiner.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Owings, Dozier).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, L, 0-3
|7
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|99
|5.09
|Peralta
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|6.60
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, W, 3-2
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|102
|3.05
|Jimenez, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.38
|Greene, S, 13-13
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|1.80
HBP_Boyd (Gordon), Lopez (Beckham). WP_Lopez.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:33. A_14,020 (41,297).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.