Tigers 4, Royals 3

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Mondesi dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Gordon lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .286 Dozier 1b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .340 Soler rf 3 1 3 2 0 0 .242 Gutierrez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .269 Owings ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143 a-O’Hearn ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .170 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .181 Hamilton cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .212 Totals 32 3 7 3 1 13

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .226 Castellanos rf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .271 Cabrera dh 4 0 3 1 0 0 .295 1-Dixon pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Goodrum lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236 Rodriguez 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .324 Beckham 2b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .250 Greiner c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Mercer ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Jones cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .138 Totals 31 4 8 3 2 7

Kansas City 000 200 001—3 7 0 Detroit 301 000 00x—4 8 0

a-doubled for Owings in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

LOB_Kansas City 5, Detroit 6. 2B_O’Hearn (4), Rodriguez (5). 3B_Gutierrez (1). HR_Soler (8), off Greene. RBIs_Soler 2 (21), Gutierrez (8), Cabrera (12), Rodriguez 2 (7). CS_Hamilton (4). SF_Soler.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Maldonado 2); Detroit 3 (Greiner 3). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 3; Detroit 3 for 10.

GIDP_Greiner.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Owings, Dozier).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez, L, 0-3 7 5 4 4 2 6 99 5.09 Peralta 1 3 0 0 0 1 19 6.60 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd, W, 3-2 7 5 2 2 1 9 102 3.05 Jimenez, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.38 Greene, S, 13-13 1 2 1 1 0 2 24 1.80

HBP_Boyd (Gordon), Lopez (Beckham). WP_Lopez.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:33. A_14,020 (41,297).

