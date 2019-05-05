Tigers 5, Royals 2

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .285 Mondesi ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .281 Gordon lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .287 Dozier dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .343 Soler rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .254 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 3 0 0 1 .206 Gutierrez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .333 Gallagher c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .125 1-Gore pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .400 Maldonado c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .184 Hamilton cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .194 Totals 37 2 7 2 2 11

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .228 Castellanos rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .278 Cabrera 1b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .298 Goodrum dh 5 1 1 0 0 3 .224 Rodriguez 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .333 Castro lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .250 a-Dixon ph-lf 2 1 1 3 0 1 .292 Greiner c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .200 Mercer ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .217 Jones cf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .148 Totals 37 5 9 5 5 12

Kansas City 010 000 010 0—2 7 0 Detroit 001 010 000 3—5 9 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-homered for Castro in the 8th.

1-ran for Gallagher in the 9th.

E_Mercer (1). LOB_Kansas City 8, Detroit 8. 2B_Mondesi (9), Soler (10), Cabrera (6), Rodriguez (6), Jones (2). HR_Dozier (8), off Jimenez; Dixon (1), off Kennedy. RBIs_Dozier (18), Gutierrez (10), Castellanos (9), Cabrera (13), Dixon 3 (7). SB_Gore (5). S_Gallagher.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Merrifield 3, Dozier, Gutierrez); Detroit 4 (Candelario 2, Goodrum, Rodriguez). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 8; Detroit 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Gordon, Castellanos.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Mondesi).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller 5 1-3 6 2 2 5 6 101 3.99 Barlow 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 17 2.45 Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.00 Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 6.28 Kennedy, L, 0-1 2-3 3 3 3 0 1 19 2.76 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull 7 6 1 1 1 7 102 2.31 Jimenez, BS, 2-2 1 1 1 1 0 3 17 4.72 Greene 1 0 0 0 1 1 26 1.69 Stumpf 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.52 Farmer, W, 2-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.55

Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:14. A_16,369 (41,297).

