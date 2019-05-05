Tigers 5, Royals 2

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Mondesi ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Gordon lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Dozier dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.343
|Soler rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|1-Gore pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Maldonado c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|Totals
|37
|2
|7
|2
|2
|11
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.228
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Cabrera 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Goodrum dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|Rodriguez 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Castro lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|a-Dixon ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.292
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Jones cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.148
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|5
|12
|Kansas City
|010
|000
|010
|0—2
|7
|0
|Detroit
|001
|010
|000
|3—5
|9
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-homered for Castro in the 8th.
1-ran for Gallagher in the 9th.
E_Mercer (1). LOB_Kansas City 8, Detroit 8. 2B_Mondesi (9), Soler (10), Cabrera (6), Rodriguez (6), Jones (2). HR_Dozier (8), off Jimenez; Dixon (1), off Kennedy. RBIs_Dozier (18), Gutierrez (10), Castellanos (9), Cabrera (13), Dixon 3 (7). SB_Gore (5). S_Gallagher.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Merrifield 3, Dozier, Gutierrez); Detroit 4 (Candelario 2, Goodrum, Rodriguez). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 8; Detroit 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Gordon, Castellanos.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Mondesi).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|5
|6
|101
|3.99
|Barlow
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.45
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.00
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|6.28
|Kennedy, L, 0-1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|19
|2.76
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull
|7
|6
|1
|1
|1
|7
|102
|2.31
|Jimenez, BS, 2-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|17
|4.72
|Greene
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|1.69
|Stumpf
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.52
|Farmer, W, 2-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.55
Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:14. A_16,369 (41,297).
