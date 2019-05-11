Tigers 5, Twins 3

|Detroit
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|G.Bckhm 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Kepler cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|C.Stwrt lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|J.Plnco ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Cstllns rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Mi.Cbrr 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Ro.Rdri ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|C.Cron 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|H.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cave rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Dixon dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Joh.Hck c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J.Cstro c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|J.Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Detroit
|020
|100
|002—5
|Minnesota
|010
|001
|010—3
E_Schoop (2). LOB_Detroit 7, Minnesota 10. 2B_G.Beckham (4), Castellanos (11), Cruz (9), Schoop (11), J.Castro (3). HR_Ro.Rodriguez 2 (5), Dixon (2), Joh.Hicks (2), C.Cron (8), J.Castro (5). SB_E.Rosario (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Turnbull
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|4
|6
|Hardy H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer H,4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jimenez W,2-1 BS,3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Greene S,14-14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|Pineda
|6
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Harper
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|May
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hildenberger L,2-2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
Pineda pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Turnbull (Cave), by Turnbull (Castro). WP_Turnbull.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:24. A_28,840 (38,649).
