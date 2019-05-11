Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Tigers 5, Twins 3

May 11, 2019
 
Detroit Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
G.Bckhm 3b 5 1 2 0 Kepler cf 5 0 0 0
C.Stwrt lf 5 0 1 1 J.Plnco ss 5 0 1 0
Cstllns rf 5 0 1 0 Cruz dh 5 0 1 0
Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf 5 0 1 0
Ro.Rdri ss 3 2 2 2 C.Cron 1b 3 1 1 1
H.Cstro 2b 4 0 1 0 Cave rf 2 1 0 0
Dixon dh 4 1 2 1 Schoop 2b 3 0 1 1
Joh.Hck c 4 1 1 1 J.Cstro c 4 1 2 1
J.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 Adranza 3b 2 0 0 0
Totals 38 5 10 5 Totals 34 3 7 3
Detroit 020 100 002—5
Minnesota 010 001 010—3

E_Schoop (2). LOB_Detroit 7, Minnesota 10. 2B_G.Beckham (4), Castellanos (11), Cruz (9), Schoop (11), J.Castro (3). HR_Ro.Rodriguez 2 (5), Dixon (2), Joh.Hicks (2), C.Cron (8), J.Castro (5). SB_E.Rosario (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Turnbull 5 2-3 4 2 2 4 6
Hardy H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Farmer H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jimenez W,2-1 BS,3 1 2 1 1 1 1
Greene S,14-14 1 1 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Pineda 6 6 3 3 0 5
Harper 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
May 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hildenberger L,2-2 1 3 2 2 0 1

Pineda pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Turnbull (Cave), by Turnbull (Castro). WP_Turnbull.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:24. A_28,840 (38,649).

