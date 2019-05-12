Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Tigers 5, Twins 3

May 12, 2019 5:35 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Goodrum rf 3 1 0 1 1 1 .218
Beckham 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Castellanos dh 4 1 3 2 0 0 .278
Cabrera 1b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .294
Rodriguez ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Hicks c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .196
Dixon lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .317
Jones cf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .155
Totals 33 5 8 5 2 10
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Astudillo c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .315
Polanco ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .324
Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .270
a-Rosario ph-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238
b-Garver ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 1 .352
Gonzalez 3b 4 0 2 1 1 2 .231
Cron 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Adrianza 2b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .158
Cave lf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .220
Buxton cf 3 1 3 1 1 0 .276
Totals 37 3 10 3 4 8
Detroit 210 000 200—5 8 0
Minnesota 000 000 300—3 10 0

a-pinch hit for Cruz in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Rosario in the 7th.

LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 11. 2B_Castellanos (12), Dixon (3), Astudillo (5), Cave (2), Buxton (17). HR_Castellanos (3), off Perez; Dixon (3), off Perez; Adrianza (2), off Norris. RBIs_Goodrum (12), Castellanos 2 (12), Cabrera (15), Dixon (11), Gonzalez (11), Adrianza (3), Buxton (13). SB_Jones (2). SF_Goodrum.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Rodriguez 2, Candelario); Minnesota 6 (Astudillo 4, Cron 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 8; Minnesota 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Rodriguez. GIDP_Goodrum.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Cron, Polanco).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Norris, W, 2-1 6 1-3 6 2 2 1 5 96 3.63
Alcantara 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 4.02
Stumpf 0 0 0 0 2 0 13 3.72
Farmer, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.07
Jimenez, H, 8 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 4.41
Greene, S, 15-15 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.50
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perez, L, 5-1 5 4 3 3 2 7 93 3.11
May 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.51
Hildenberger 1 3 2 2 0 1 25 6.59
Parker 2 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.32

Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Stumpf pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Alcantara 1-1, Stumpf 2-1, Farmer 3-0, May 1-0. HBP_Hildenberger (Beckham), Parker (Jones).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:07. A_27,373 (38,649).

