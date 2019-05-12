Tigers 5, Twins 3

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Goodrum rf 3 1 0 1 1 1 .218 Beckham 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Castellanos dh 4 1 3 2 0 0 .278 Cabrera 1b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .294 Rodriguez ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Hicks c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .196 Dixon lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .317 Jones cf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .155 Totals 33 5 8 5 2 10

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Astudillo c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .315 Polanco ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .324 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .270 a-Rosario ph-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238 b-Garver ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 1 .352 Gonzalez 3b 4 0 2 1 1 2 .231 Cron 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Adrianza 2b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .158 Cave lf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .220 Buxton cf 3 1 3 1 1 0 .276 Totals 37 3 10 3 4 8

Detroit 210 000 200—5 8 0 Minnesota 000 000 300—3 10 0

a-pinch hit for Cruz in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Rosario in the 7th.

LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 11. 2B_Castellanos (12), Dixon (3), Astudillo (5), Cave (2), Buxton (17). HR_Castellanos (3), off Perez; Dixon (3), off Perez; Adrianza (2), off Norris. RBIs_Goodrum (12), Castellanos 2 (12), Cabrera (15), Dixon (11), Gonzalez (11), Adrianza (3), Buxton (13). SB_Jones (2). SF_Goodrum.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Rodriguez 2, Candelario); Minnesota 6 (Astudillo 4, Cron 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 8; Minnesota 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Rodriguez. GIDP_Goodrum.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Cron, Polanco).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Norris, W, 2-1 6 1-3 6 2 2 1 5 96 3.63 Alcantara 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 4.02 Stumpf 0 0 0 0 2 0 13 3.72 Farmer, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.07 Jimenez, H, 8 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 4.41 Greene, S, 15-15 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.50 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Perez, L, 5-1 5 4 3 3 2 7 93 3.11 May 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.51 Hildenberger 1 3 2 2 0 1 25 6.59 Parker 2 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.32

Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Stumpf pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Alcantara 1-1, Stumpf 2-1, Farmer 3-0, May 1-0. HBP_Hildenberger (Beckham), Parker (Jones).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:07. A_27,373 (38,649).

