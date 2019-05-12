Tigers 5, Twins 3

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodrum rf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.218
|Beckham 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Castellanos dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.294
|Rodriguez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Hicks c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Dixon lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.317
|Jones cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.155
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|2
|10
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Astudillo c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Polanco ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|a-Rosario ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|b-Garver ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.352
|Gonzalez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.231
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Adrianza 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.158
|Cave lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.276
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|4
|8
|Detroit
|210
|000
|200—5
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|300—3
|10
|0
a-pinch hit for Cruz in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Rosario in the 7th.
LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 11. 2B_Castellanos (12), Dixon (3), Astudillo (5), Cave (2), Buxton (17). HR_Castellanos (3), off Perez; Dixon (3), off Perez; Adrianza (2), off Norris. RBIs_Goodrum (12), Castellanos 2 (12), Cabrera (15), Dixon (11), Gonzalez (11), Adrianza (3), Buxton (13). SB_Jones (2). SF_Goodrum.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Rodriguez 2, Candelario); Minnesota 6 (Astudillo 4, Cron 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 8; Minnesota 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Rodriguez. GIDP_Goodrum.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Cron, Polanco).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris, W, 2-1
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|96
|3.63
|Alcantara
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|4.02
|Stumpf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|13
|3.72
|Farmer, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.07
|Jimenez, H, 8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|4.41
|Greene, S, 15-15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.50
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez, L, 5-1
|5
|4
|3
|3
|2
|7
|93
|3.11
|May
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.51
|Hildenberger
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|6.59
|Parker
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.32
Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Stumpf pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Alcantara 1-1, Stumpf 2-1, Farmer 3-0, May 1-0. HBP_Hildenberger (Beckham), Parker (Jones).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:07. A_27,373 (38,649).
