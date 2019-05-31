Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tigers 8, Braves 2

May 31, 2019 11:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Goodrum ss 5 4 5 3 0 0 .230
Stewart lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .211
Castellanos rf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .268
Cabrera 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Beckham 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Dixon 2b-1b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .306
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .187
Greiner c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .186
Jones cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .221
Turnbull p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Farmer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Alcantara p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reininger p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 8 11 8 3 15
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .274
Swanson ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .255
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .308
Donaldson 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .263
Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278
Riley lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .356
McCann c 2 0 0 1 0 0 .278
Albies 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .265
Foltynewicz p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091
a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .364
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 31 2 7 2 1 4
Detroit 011 030 210—8 11 1
Atlanta 001 000 100—2 7 2

a-popped out for Foltynewicz in the 5th. b-grounded out for Winkler in the 7th. c-struck out for Farmer in the 8th.

E_Greiner (4), Donaldson (6), Blevins (1). LOB_Detroit 7, Atlanta 4. 2B_Goodrum (11). 3B_Jones (1). HR_Greiner (4), off Foltynewicz; Goodrum (5), off Foltynewicz; Castellanos (6), off Foltynewicz; Goodrum (6), off Tomlin. RBIs_Goodrum 3 (17), Stewart (17), Castellanos 2 (22), Dixon (16), Greiner (12), Swanson (35), McCann (20). SB_Dixon (1), Candelario (1), Acuna Jr. (7), Freeman (0). SF_McCann.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Greiner 2, Turnbull); Atlanta 2 (Markakis 2). RISP_Detroit 4 for 12; Atlanta 1 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Candelario, Stewart, Donaldson, Swanson. GIDP_Swanson, Culberson.

DP_Detroit 2 (Goodrum, Beckham, Dixon), (Candelario, Beckham, Dixon).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turnbull 6 5 2 1 1 2 91 2.84
Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 4.37
Alcantara 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.91
Reininger 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 9.00
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz 5 7 5 5 0 8 76 5.67
Swarzak 1 0 0 0 2 3 20 4.26
Blevins 2-3 3 2 1 0 2 24 5.87
Winkler 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 6.32
Tomlin 2 1 1 1 1 2 35 4.34

Turnbull pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 3-1, Winkler 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_0:00.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower signs federal flood control bill

Get our daily newsletter.