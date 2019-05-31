Tigers 8, Braves 2

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Goodrum ss 5 4 5 3 0 0 .230 Stewart lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .211 Castellanos rf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .268 Cabrera 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Beckham 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Dixon 2b-1b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .306 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .187 Greiner c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .186 Jones cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .221 Turnbull p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Farmer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Rodriguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Alcantara p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reininger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 39 8 11 8 3 15

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .274 Swanson ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .255 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .308 Donaldson 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .263 Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278 Riley lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .356 McCann c 2 0 0 1 0 0 .278 Albies 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Foltynewicz p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091 a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .364 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 31 2 7 2 1 4

Detroit 011 030 210—8 11 1 Atlanta 001 000 100—2 7 2

a-popped out for Foltynewicz in the 5th. b-grounded out for Winkler in the 7th. c-struck out for Farmer in the 8th.

E_Greiner (4), Donaldson (6), Blevins (1). LOB_Detroit 7, Atlanta 4. 2B_Goodrum (11). 3B_Jones (1). HR_Greiner (4), off Foltynewicz; Goodrum (5), off Foltynewicz; Castellanos (6), off Foltynewicz; Goodrum (6), off Tomlin. RBIs_Goodrum 3 (17), Stewart (17), Castellanos 2 (22), Dixon (16), Greiner (12), Swanson (35), McCann (20). SB_Dixon (1), Candelario (1), Acuna Jr. (7), Freeman (0). SF_McCann.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Greiner 2, Turnbull); Atlanta 2 (Markakis 2). RISP_Detroit 4 for 12; Atlanta 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Candelario, Stewart, Donaldson, Swanson. GIDP_Swanson, Culberson.

DP_Detroit 2 (Goodrum, Beckham, Dixon), (Candelario, Beckham, Dixon).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull 6 5 2 1 1 2 91 2.84 Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 4.37 Alcantara 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.91 Reininger 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 9.00 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz 5 7 5 5 0 8 76 5.67 Swarzak 1 0 0 0 2 3 20 4.26 Blevins 2-3 3 2 1 0 2 24 5.87 Winkler 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 6.32 Tomlin 2 1 1 1 1 2 35 4.34

Turnbull pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 3-1, Winkler 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

