Tigers 8, Braves 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodrum ss
|5
|4
|5
|3
|0
|0
|.230
|Stewart lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.211
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Beckham 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Dixon 2b-1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.187
|Greiner c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.186
|Jones cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Turnbull p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Farmer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Rodriguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Alcantara p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reininger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|39
|8
|11
|8
|3
|15
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Riley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.356
|McCann c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Foltynewicz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|1
|4
|Detroit
|011
|030
|210—8
|11
|1
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|100—2
|7
|2
a-popped out for Foltynewicz in the 5th. b-grounded out for Winkler in the 7th. c-struck out for Farmer in the 8th.
E_Greiner (4), Donaldson (6), Blevins (1). LOB_Detroit 7, Atlanta 4. 2B_Goodrum (11). 3B_Jones (1). HR_Greiner (4), off Foltynewicz; Goodrum (5), off Foltynewicz; Castellanos (6), off Foltynewicz; Goodrum (6), off Tomlin. RBIs_Goodrum 3 (17), Stewart (17), Castellanos 2 (22), Dixon (16), Greiner (12), Swanson (35), McCann (19). SB_Dixon (1), Candelario (1), Acuna Jr. (7), Freeman (0). SF_McCann.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Greiner 2, Turnbull); Atlanta 2 (Markakis 2). RISP_Detroit 4 for 12; Atlanta 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Candelario, Stewart, Donaldson, Swanson. GIDP_Swanson, Culberson.
DP_Detroit 2 (Goodrum, Beckham, Dixon), (Candelario, Beckham, Dixon).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull
|6
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|91
|2.84
|Farmer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.37
|Alcantara
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.91
|Reininger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|9.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz
|5
|7
|5
|5
|0
|8
|76
|5.67
|Swarzak
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|20
|4.50
|Blevins
|2-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|24
|5.87
|Winkler
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6.32
|Tomlin
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|35
|4.34
Turnbull pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 3-1, Winkler 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_0:00.
