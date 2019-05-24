Listen Live Sports

Tigers 9, Mets 8

May 24, 2019 10:38 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Goodrum 3b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .214
Stewart lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .208
Castellanos rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .267
Cabrera 1b 2 1 2 2 2 0 .306
Rodriguez ss 5 1 0 0 0 4 .250
Hicks c 5 1 1 0 0 3 .241
Harrison 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .165
Jones cf 5 2 2 4 0 1 .183
Soto p 2 0 2 0 0 0 1.000
Reininger p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Lugo ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .150
Farmer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Dixon ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .304
Alcantara p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jimenez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Beckham ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 40 9 14 9 3 11
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rosario ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .259
J.Davis lf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .282
Frazier 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Alonso 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .256
Ramos c 4 2 2 2 0 0 .257
Gomez cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .158
R.Davis rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Hechavarria 2b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .208
Syndergaard p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Altherr ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .065
Gagnon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .310
Santiago p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 8 11 8 2 7
Detroit 220 011 300—9 14 0
New York 001 411 010—8 11 1

a-singled for Reininger in the 6th. b-homered for Bashlor in the 6th. c-singled for Farmer in the 7th. d-struck out for Familia in the 8th. e-flied out for Jimenez in the 9th.

E_Frazier (2). LOB_Detroit 9, New York 4. 2B_Goodrum (10), Castellanos (15), Hicks (7), Jones (4), Rosario (7), Alonso (9), Hechavarria (2). HR_Jones (5), off Syndergaard; Cabrera (2), off Syndergaard; Rosario (5), off Soto; Hechavarria (1), off Soto; Alonso (17), off Reininger; Altherr (1), off Farmer; Ramos (3), off Jimenez. RBIs_Stewart (16), Castellanos (14), Cabrera 2 (21), Jones 4 (11), Dixon (12), Rosario (27), Alonso (38), Ramos 2 (27), Hechavarria 3 (3), Altherr (2). SB_Goodrum (4). SF_Stewart, Cabrera.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Castellanos, Rodriguez 2, Hicks); New York 2 (J.Davis, Smith). RISP_Detroit 5 for 10; New York 2 for 4.

GIDP_Frazier.

DP_Detroit 1 (Rodriguez, Harrison, Cabrera).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Soto 3 2-3 6 5 5 1 4 72 11.20
Reininger 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 20 9.20
Farmer, W, 3-3 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 4.29
Alcantara, H, 7 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 5.24
Jimenez, H, 10 1 2 1 1 0 2 20 4.22
Greene, S, 16-17 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.23
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Syndergaard 5 1-3 10 6 6 1 9 104 4.93
Bashlor 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.93
Gagnon, L, 3-1 1 3 3 3 1 1 21 4.80
Familia 1 1 0 0 1 1 11 5.85
Santiago 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Bashlor 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:12. A_27,082 (41,922).

