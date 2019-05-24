Tigers 9, Mets 8

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Goodrum 3b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .214 Stewart lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .208 Castellanos rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .267 Cabrera 1b 2 1 2 2 2 0 .306 Rodriguez ss 5 1 0 0 0 4 .250 Hicks c 5 1 1 0 0 3 .241 Harrison 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .165 Jones cf 5 2 2 4 0 1 .183 Soto p 2 0 2 0 0 0 1.000 Reininger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Lugo ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .150 Farmer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Dixon ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .304 Alcantara p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jimenez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Beckham ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 40 9 14 9 3 11

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rosario ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .259 J.Davis lf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .282 Frazier 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Alonso 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .256 Ramos c 4 2 2 2 0 0 .257 Gomez cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .158 R.Davis rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .333 Hechavarria 2b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .208 Syndergaard p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Altherr ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .065 Gagnon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .310 Santiago p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 8 11 8 2 7

Detroit 220 011 300—9 14 0 New York 001 411 010—8 11 1

a-singled for Reininger in the 6th. b-homered for Bashlor in the 6th. c-singled for Farmer in the 7th. d-struck out for Familia in the 8th. e-flied out for Jimenez in the 9th.

E_Frazier (2). LOB_Detroit 9, New York 4. 2B_Goodrum (10), Castellanos (15), Hicks (7), Jones (4), Rosario (7), Alonso (9), Hechavarria (2). HR_Jones (5), off Syndergaard; Cabrera (2), off Syndergaard; Rosario (5), off Soto; Hechavarria (1), off Soto; Alonso (17), off Reininger; Altherr (1), off Farmer; Ramos (3), off Jimenez. RBIs_Stewart (16), Castellanos (14), Cabrera 2 (21), Jones 4 (11), Dixon (12), Rosario (27), Alonso (38), Ramos 2 (27), Hechavarria 3 (3), Altherr (2). SB_Goodrum (4). SF_Stewart, Cabrera.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Castellanos, Rodriguez 2, Hicks); New York 2 (J.Davis, Smith). RISP_Detroit 5 for 10; New York 2 for 4.

GIDP_Frazier.

DP_Detroit 1 (Rodriguez, Harrison, Cabrera).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Soto 3 2-3 6 5 5 1 4 72 11.20 Reininger 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 20 9.20 Farmer, W, 3-3 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 4.29 Alcantara, H, 7 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 5.24 Jimenez, H, 10 1 2 1 1 0 2 20 4.22 Greene, S, 16-17 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.23 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard 5 1-3 10 6 6 1 9 104 4.93 Bashlor 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.93 Gagnon, L, 3-1 1 3 3 3 1 1 21 4.80 Familia 1 1 0 0 1 1 11 5.85 Santiago 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Bashlor 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:12. A_27,082 (41,922).

