Tigers 9, Mets 8

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodrum 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Stewart lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Cabrera 1b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.306
|Rodriguez ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|Hicks c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|Harrison 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|Jones cf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.183
|Soto p
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Reininger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Lugo ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Farmer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Dixon ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Alcantara p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jimenez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Beckham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|40
|9
|14
|9
|3
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|J.Davis lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Frazier 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Ramos c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Gomez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.158
|R.Davis rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Hechavarria 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.208
|Syndergaard p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Bashlor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Altherr ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.065
|Gagnon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Santiago p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|2
|7
|Detroit
|220
|011
|300—9
|14
|0
|New York
|001
|411
|010—8
|11
|1
a-singled for Reininger in the 6th. b-homered for Bashlor in the 6th. c-singled for Farmer in the 7th. d-struck out for Familia in the 8th. e-flied out for Jimenez in the 9th.
E_Frazier (2). LOB_Detroit 9, New York 4. 2B_Goodrum (10), Castellanos (15), Hicks (7), Jones (4), Rosario (7), Alonso (9), Hechavarria (2). HR_Jones (5), off Syndergaard; Cabrera (2), off Syndergaard; Rosario (5), off Soto; Hechavarria (1), off Soto; Alonso (17), off Reininger; Altherr (1), off Farmer; Ramos (3), off Jimenez. RBIs_Stewart (16), Castellanos (14), Cabrera 2 (21), Jones 4 (11), Dixon (12), Rosario (27), Alonso (38), Ramos 2 (27), Hechavarria 3 (3), Altherr (2). SB_Goodrum (4). SF_Stewart, Cabrera.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Castellanos, Rodriguez 2, Hicks); New York 2 (J.Davis, Smith). RISP_Detroit 5 for 10; New York 2 for 4.
GIDP_Frazier.
DP_Detroit 1 (Rodriguez, Harrison, Cabrera).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soto
|3
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|4
|72
|11.20
|Reininger
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|9.20
|Farmer, W, 3-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|4.29
|Alcantara, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|5.24
|Jimenez, H, 10
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|4.22
|Greene, S, 16-17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.23
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard
|5
|1-3
|10
|6
|6
|1
|9
|104
|4.93
|Bashlor
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.93
|Gagnon, L, 3-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|21
|4.80
|Familia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|5.85
|Santiago
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Bashlor 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:12. A_27,082 (41,922).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.