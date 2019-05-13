Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tight end Lee Smith back with Bills after time with Raiders

May 13, 2019 11:20 am
 
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tight end Lee Smith has rejoined the Buffalo Bills after spending the past four seasons with the Oakland Raiders.

The Bills said Monday the 31-year-old Smith signed a three-year contract. He played his first four seasons with Buffalo, starting in 2011.

At 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, Smith has been mostly a blocker. He has 56 catches for 392 yards and seven touchdowns — including three last season — in 107 games.

His signing is another step in Buffalo’s effort to retool its tight ends. Jason Croom is the only returning player at the position. The Bills signed free agent Tyler Kroft and drafted Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney.

The Bills also signed four players who took part in their rookie minicamp last weekend. They are Florida tight end Moral Stephens, Alabama-Birmingham defensive tackle Quindarius Thagard, East Carolina offensive lineman Garrett McGhin and West Alabama safety Abraham Wallace.

To make room on their roster, the Bills released tight end Jake Fisher and running back Keith Ford.

