Tillie and Petrusev are returning to Gonzaga next season

May 29, 2019 3:50 pm
 
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie will return for his senior season, giving the Bulldogs a big boost in the front line.

Tillie, who missed 22 games with injuries last season, averaged 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. The native of France made 50% of his shots from the field, including 43.8% (14 of 32) from 3-point range.

Tillie, who made his announcement Wednesday, has been a key piece for three trips to the Sweet 16, two Elite Eights, and an appearance in the national championship game.

On Tuesday, Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev announced he would return for his sophomore season.

Petrusev was selected to the West Coast Conference all-freshman team after averaging 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game last season. He shot 55% from the field.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

