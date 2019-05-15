Listen Live Sports

Timbers-Dynamo, Sums

May 15, 2019 10:57 pm
 
Portland 0 1—1
Houston 1 0—1

First half_1, Houston, Manotas, 6 (Elis), 40th minute.

Second half_2, Portland, Fernandez, 1 (Blanco), 77th.

Goalies_Portland, Jeff Attinella, Steve Clark; Houston, Joe Willis, Tyler Deric.

Yellow Cards_Portland, Zambrano, 42nd; Blanco, 79th. Houston, Figueroa, 47th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel; Gjovalin Bori; Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Rosendo Mendoza.

A_13,327.

___

Lineups

Portland_Jeff Attinella; Julio Cascante, Jorge Moreira, Bill Tuiloma, Jorge Villafana; Sebastian Blanco, Cristhian Paredes (Andres Flores, 33rd), Diego Valeri, Renzo Zambrano; Jeremy Ebobisse (Tomas Conechny, 77th), Andy Polo (Brian Fernandez, 65th).

Houston_Joe Willis; DaMarcus Beasley, A.J. DeLaGarza, Maynor Figueroa, Kiki Struna; Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez (Tommy McNamara, 77th), Memo Rodriguez (Romell Quioto, 82nd), Matias Vera; Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas.

