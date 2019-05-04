Listen Live Sports

Timbers-Real Salt Lake, Sums

May 4, 2019 11:22 pm
 
Portland 1 1—2
Real Salt Lake 0 1—1

First half_1, Portland, Blanco, 2, 34th minute.

Second half_2, Real Salt Lake, Johnson, 3 (Baird), 62nd; 3, Portland, Valeri, 2, 68th.

Goalies_Portland, Steve Clark, Jeff Attinella; Real Salt Lake, Andrew Putna, Alex Horwath.

Yellow Cards_Portland, Moreira, 45th. Real Salt Lake, Toia, 48th; Besler, 77th; Herrera, 78th.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell; Benjamin Hall-Volpenhein; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Farhad Dadkho.

A_18,066.

Lineups

Portland_Steve Clark; Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Moreira, Bill Tuiloma, Zarek Valentin; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Andres Flores (Andy Polo, 60th), Cristhian Paredes, Diego Valeri (Julio Cascante, 86th); Jeremy Ebobisse (Lucas Melano, 83rd).

Real Salt Lake_Andrew Putna; Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha, Donny Toia (Joao Plata, 86th); Nick Besler (Brooks Lennon, 80th), Sam Johnson, Damir Kreilach, Albert Rusnak, Jefferson Savarino; Corey Baird (Sebastian Saucedo, 71st).

