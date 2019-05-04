Timbers-Real Salt Lake, Sums

|Portland
|1
|1—2
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|1—1
First half_1, Portland, Blanco, 2, 34th minute.
Second half_2, Real Salt Lake, Johnson, 3 (Baird), 62nd; 3, Portland, Valeri, 2, 68th.
Goalies_Portland, Steve Clark, Jeff Attinella; Real Salt Lake, Andrew Putna, Alex Horwath.
Yellow Cards_Portland, Moreira, 45th. Real Salt Lake, Toia, 48th; Besler, 77th; Herrera, 78th.
Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell; Benjamin Hall-Volpenhein; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Farhad Dadkho.
A_18,066.
___
Portland_Steve Clark; Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Moreira, Bill Tuiloma, Zarek Valentin; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Andres Flores (Andy Polo, 60th), Cristhian Paredes, Diego Valeri (Julio Cascante, 86th); Jeremy Ebobisse (Lucas Melano, 83rd).
Real Salt Lake_Andrew Putna; Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha, Donny Toia (Joao Plata, 86th); Nick Besler (Brooks Lennon, 80th), Sam Johnson, Damir Kreilach, Albert Rusnak, Jefferson Savarino; Corey Baird (Sebastian Saucedo, 71st).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.