Timbers-Union, Sums

|Portland
|2
|1—3
|Philadelphia
|0
|1—1
First half_1, Portland, Fernandez, 2 (Polo), 31st minute; 2, Portland, Fernandez, 3 (Chara), 36th.
Second half_3, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 4 (Picault), 47th; 4, Portland, Valeri, 3 (Blanco), 87th.
Goalies_Portland, Steve Clark, Jeff Attinella; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Carlos Miguel.
Yellow Cards_Portland, Clark, 22nd; Chara, 90th. Philadelphia, Elliott, 85th.
Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Claudio Badea; Adam Wienckowski; Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.
A_18,474.
___
Portland_Steve Clark; Larrys Mabiala, Bill Tuiloma, Zarek Valentin, Jorge Villafana; Diego Chara, Andres Flores, Diego Valeri (Eryk Williamson, 88th); Jeremy Ebobisse (Sebastian Blanco, 60th), Brian Fernandez, Andy Polo (Julio Cascante, 67th).
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis (Michee Ngalina, 81st), Auston Trusty, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Ilsinho, 46th), Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Jamiro Monteiro, Fafa Picault (Sergio Santos, 67th); Kacper Przybylko.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.