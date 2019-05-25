Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Timbers-Union, Sums

May 25, 2019 9:50 pm
 
< a min read
Portland 2 1—3
Philadelphia 0 1—1

First half_1, Portland, Fernandez, 2 (Polo), 31st minute; 2, Portland, Fernandez, 3 (Chara), 36th.

Second half_3, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 4 (Picault), 47th; 4, Portland, Valeri, 3 (Blanco), 87th.

Goalies_Portland, Steve Clark, Jeff Attinella; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Carlos Miguel.

Yellow Cards_Portland, Clark, 22nd; Chara, 90th. Philadelphia, Elliott, 85th.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Claudio Badea; Adam Wienckowski; Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.

A_18,474.

___

Lineups

Portland_Steve Clark; Larrys Mabiala, Bill Tuiloma, Zarek Valentin, Jorge Villafana; Diego Chara, Andres Flores, Diego Valeri (Eryk Williamson, 88th); Jeremy Ebobisse (Sebastian Blanco, 60th), Brian Fernandez, Andy Polo (Julio Cascante, 67th).

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis (Michee Ngalina, 81st), Auston Trusty, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Ilsinho, 46th), Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Jamiro Monteiro, Fafa Picault (Sergio Santos, 67th); Kacper Przybylko.

