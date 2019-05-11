Timbers-Whitecaps, Sums

|Portland
|0
|0—0
|Vancouver
|1
|0—1
First half_1, Vancouver, Montero, 3 (Teibert), 9th minute.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Portland, Steve Clark, Jeff Attinella; Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Zac MacMath.
Yellow Cards_Vancouver, Godoy, 61st. Portland, Blanco, 28th; Paredes, 48th; Chara, 90th.
Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown; Mike Kampmeinert; Silviu Petrescu. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.
A_18,356.
___
Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Ali Adnan, Erik Godoy, Doneil Henry, Jake Nerwinski; Jon Erice, Hwang In-beom (Andy Rose, 65th), Russell Teibert; Lass Bangoura (Brett Levis, 76th), Fredy Montero (Joaquin Ardaiz, 87th), Lucas Venuto.
Portland_Steve Clark; Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Moreira (Lucas Melano, 83rd), Bill Tuiloma, Zarek Valentin (Julio Cascante, 83rd); Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Andres Flores (Andy Polo, 73rd), Cristhian Paredes, Diego Valeri; Jeremy Ebobisse.
