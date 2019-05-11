Listen Live Sports

Timbers-Whitecaps, Sums

May 11, 2019 12:20 am
 
Portland 0 0—0
Vancouver 1 0—1

First half_1, Vancouver, Montero, 3 (Teibert), 9th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Portland, Steve Clark, Jeff Attinella; Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Zac MacMath.

Yellow Cards_Vancouver, Godoy, 61st. Portland, Blanco, 28th; Paredes, 48th; Chara, 90th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown; Mike Kampmeinert; Silviu Petrescu. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.

A_18,356.

Lineups

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Ali Adnan, Erik Godoy, Doneil Henry, Jake Nerwinski; Jon Erice, Hwang In-beom (Andy Rose, 65th), Russell Teibert; Lass Bangoura (Brett Levis, 76th), Fredy Montero (Joaquin Ardaiz, 87th), Lucas Venuto.

Portland_Steve Clark; Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Moreira (Lucas Melano, 83rd), Bill Tuiloma, Zarek Valentin (Julio Cascante, 83rd); Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Andres Flores (Andy Polo, 73rd), Cristhian Paredes, Diego Valeri; Jeremy Ebobisse.

