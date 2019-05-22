Titans agree to terms with top draft pick Jeffery Simmons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a contract with their top draft pick Jeffery Simmons, the 19th selection overall out of Mississippi State.

The Titans announced the deal Wednesday.

Tennessee gambled on Simmons with the defensive tackle recovering after tearing his left ACL in February. That’s an injury that could keep him off the field all season. But Simmons was considered a possible Top 10 pick before the injury after 163 tackles, seven sacks, 32 ½ tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in 38 games at Mississippi State.

The Titans now have four of their six draft picks under contract with only wide receiver A.J. Brown and offensive lineman Nate Davis still unsigned.

