The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Titans sign 6 to roster after trying out at rookie minicamp

May 13, 2019 4:33 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with wide receiver Cody Hollister and five other players who tried out for the team during a rookie minicamp.

The Titans announced the moves Monday after wrapping up their three-day rookie minicamp.

Hollister spent the 2017 season on the practice squad with the New England Patriots and was on their reserve/non-football injury list last season after going undrafted out of Arkansas. Defensive backs LaDarius Wiley of Vanderbilt, D’Andre Payne of Iowa State and Kareem Orr of Chattanooga, tight end Parker Hesse of Iowa, and wide receiver Joseph Parker of Chattanooga all went undrafted last month.

The Titans also waived four players in receiver Isaac Zico and defensive backs Taj-Amir Torres, Jonathan Crawford and Hamp Cheevers with Cheevers waived as injured.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

