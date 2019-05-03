Listen Live Sports

Todd tops Funny Car qualifying in NHRA Southern Nationals

May 3, 2019
 
COMMERCE, Ga. (AP) — J.R. Todd led Funny Car qualifying Friday in the Arby’s NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway.

The defending season champion had a 3.944-second run at 323.50 mph in a Toyota Camry.

“This gives me a lot of confidence, but I know going into a race that I have a great team behind me and they can adapt to any condition,” Todd said. “It was tricky out there and I had my hands full down track. We were lucky to hang on and I think we just hit it right.”

Brittany Force led in Top Fuel, and Andrew Hines was the fastest in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Force had a 3.723 at 330.72, and Hines ran a 6.856 at 195.82 on a Harley-Davidson.

