Tommy Paul earns USTA’s wild-card entry for French Open

May 2, 2019 5:22 pm
 
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Tommy Paul earned his first berth in the main draw at the French Open by winning the U.S. Tennis Association’s wild-card challenge.

Paul, a 21-year-old based at the USTA’s national campus in Orlando, clinched the wild card on Thursday, when Tennys Sandgren lost at an ATP Challenger event in Savannah, Georgia.

Paul is ranked a career-best 143rd and was the French Open junior champion in 2015. He lost in qualifying for the main draw the following year.

Whitney Osuigwe is leading the standings for the USTA’s women’s wild-card invitation.

Main-draw play at Roland Garros begins May 26.

