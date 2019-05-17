Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top Rockies prospect Rodgers called up to majors

May 17, 2019 3:26 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies are running a little cool at second base.

That opened the door for Brendan Rodgers, the team’s top prospect who’s swinging a hot bat.

Colorado called up the 22-year-old for a weekend series in Philadelphia that started Friday. In addition to selecting the contract of the prospect from Albuquerque, the Rockies optioned right-hander DJ Johnson and infielder Pat Valaika to the Triple-A team and activated left-hander Jake McGee from the 10-day injured list after he recovered from a sprained left knee.

Rodgers was hitting .356 with nine homers and 21 RBIs in 35 games this season with Triple-A Albuquerque. He was playing mostly at second base for the Isotopes with an occasional appearance at shortstop and third base.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

His promotion makes sense: So far this season, Colorado’s second basemen are hitting .200 with no homers and 11 RBIs.

Invited to spring training, Rodgers hit .222 in 18 games. Still, Rockies manager Bud Black appreciated his moxie.

“He’s really confident in his abilities,” Black said at the time. “He knows he’s a good player and he knows he’s talented. The way I see him move around the clubhouse and how he’s interacting with the coaches and the players, his personality is more at ease. I think he’s showing who he is.”

Rodgers is a .296 hitter with 66 homers spanning all minor league levels over five seasons.

The road to the majors has been jammed for Rodgers, with All-Star slugger Nolan Arenado entrenched at third and Story at short. The tentative plan was some sort of platoon between versatile infielder Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson at second.

Hampson was recently optioned to Albuquerque.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.