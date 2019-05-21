Listen Live Sports

Top-seeded Barty withdraws from French Open warm-up event

May 21, 2019 8:19 am
 
STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty withdrew from the Internationaux de Strasbourg clay-court tournament on Tuesday because of a right arm injury.

Barty was replaced in the main draw by lucky loser Diana Marcinkevica.

The eighth-ranked Australian said she would not take any risk ahead of the French Open, which starts Sunday in Paris.

“I gave it my best chance, but unfortunately I wouldn’t be playing my best tennis,” Barty said. “I’m busy the next two months and I need to look after my body now.”

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

