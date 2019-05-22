Listen Live Sports

Top-seeded Texas Tech beats K-State 7-4 in Big 12 tourney

May 22, 2019 5:40 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Taylor Floyd got top-seeded Texas Tech out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth and the Red Raiders held off Kansas State 7-4 on Wednesday in the Big 12 Tournament.

Josh Jung and Cameron Warren each had three hits for Texas Tech (37-15), which faces West Virginia on Thursday.

Texas Tech jumped ahead 5-1 after three innings and 7-4 after seven. The Wildcats (25-32) loaded the bases with one out in the top of the ninth, but Floyd induced a groundout and struck out Chris Ceballos to close the game.

Micah Dallas (5-0) pitched five innings of five-hit ball to get the win, while Tech chased Jordan Wicks (6-3) after just three innings and five earned runs allowed.

