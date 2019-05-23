Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top-seeded Zverev advances to Geneva Open semifinals

May 23, 2019 4:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GENEVA (AP) — Top-seeded Alexander Zverev advanced to the Geneva Open semifinals by beating Hugo Dellien 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 on Thursday.

The fifth-ranked Zverev saved a set point when trailing 5-3 against the 92nd-ranked Bolivian in the first. He then got the key service break to take a 3-1 lead in the decider.

“I struggled a little bit but still ended up finding a way to win, and that’s most important for me right now,” said Zverev, who has yet to win a title in 2019.

Zverev next faces Federico Delbonis or Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who could not complete their quarterfinal in fading light. Delbonis led 7-6 (5), 2-3.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Fifth-seeded Radu Albot beat Bosnian qualifier Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 7-5. The 45th-ranked Moldovan next faces Nicolas Jarry of Chile, who won 6-1, 7-5 against Japan’s Taro Daniel.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1941: FDR proclaims emergency in response to Nazi threats

Get our daily newsletter.