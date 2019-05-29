Listen Live Sports

Top US prospect R.J. Hampton signs with New Zealand team

May 29, 2019 1:09 am
 
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Guard R.J. Hampton, a top U.S. prospect, has decided to forego his college eligibility to sign with the New Zealand Breakers in the National Basketball League.

The 18-year-old Hampton, who is a possible top 10 selection in the 2020 NBA draft, turned down offers from several top colleges, including Kansas, to sign with the Auckland-based team. The 2019-20 NBL season, which features eight teams from Australia and the New Zealand side, begins in October.

“To secure a player of his talent is a tremendous endorsement of our program and a coup for our club,” Breakers chief executive Matt Walsh said Wednesday.

“We think R.J. will have an important role to play as we look to compete for a championship and give him a great taste of what is a world-class league and provide an ideal platform for his NBA journey.”

