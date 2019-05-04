Listen Live Sports

Toronto FC-Orlando City, Sums

May 4, 2019
 
Toronto 0 2—2
Orlando 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Toronto, Osorio, 3 (Bradley), 65th minute; 2, Toronto, Chapman, 2 (Pozuelo), 77th.

Goalies_Toronto, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; Orlando, Brian Rowe, Greg Ranjitsingh.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga; Gjovalin Bori; Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Christopher Penso.

A_22,377.

Lineups

Toronto_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Laurent Ciman, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon (Jay Chapman, 60th), Marky Delgado, Jonathan Osorio (Eriq Zavaleta, 76th), Alejandro Pozuelo; Jordan Hamilton (Ayo Akinola, 64th).

Orlando_Brian Rowe; Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan, Lamine Sane; Will Johnson (Sacha Kljestan, 58th), Sebastian Mendez, Oriol Rosell (Chris Mueller, 71st); Tesho Akindele (Josue Colman, 78th), Dom Dwyer, Nani.

