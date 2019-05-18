Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto FC-Real Salt Lake, Sums

May 18, 2019 5:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto 0 0—0
Real Salt Lake 2 1—3

First half_1, Real Salt Lake, Kreilach, 3, 14th minute; 2, Real Salt Lake, Saucedo, 1, 28th.

Second half_3, Real Salt Lake, Savarino, 2, 60th.

Goalies_Toronto, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, Alex Horwath.

Yellow Cards_Real Salt Lake, Besler, 25th; Toia, 82nd. Toronto, Morgan, 44th; Pozuelo, 53rd; Altidore, 66th.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Philippe Briere; Apolinar Mariscal; Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Rosendo Mendoza.

A_0.

___

Lineups

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha, Donny Toia; Nick Besler, Damir Kreilach (Everton Luiz, 77th), Albert Rusnak, Sebastian Saucedo (Joao Plata, 71st), Jefferson Savarino; Corey Baird (Brooks Lennon, 85th).

Toronto_Quentin Westberg; Auro (Nick DeLeon, 70th), Drew Moor, Ashtone Morgan (Jozy Altidore, 46th), Justin Morrow, Eriq Zavaleta; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado (Jay Chapman, 71st), Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo; Jordan Hamilton.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monumen

Today in History

1972: Nixon arrives in Moscow for historic summit

Get our daily newsletter.