Toronto FC-Real Salt Lake, Sums

Toronto 0 0—0 Real Salt Lake 2 1—3

First half_1, Real Salt Lake, Kreilach, 3, 14th minute; 2, Real Salt Lake, Saucedo, 1, 28th.

Second half_3, Real Salt Lake, Savarino, 2, 60th.

Goalies_Toronto, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, Alex Horwath.

Yellow Cards_Real Salt Lake, Besler, 25th; Toia, 82nd. Toronto, Morgan, 44th; Pozuelo, 53rd; Altidore, 66th.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Philippe Briere; Apolinar Mariscal; Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Rosendo Mendoza.

A_0.

Lineups

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha, Donny Toia; Nick Besler, Damir Kreilach (Everton Luiz, 77th), Albert Rusnak, Sebastian Saucedo (Joao Plata, 71st), Jefferson Savarino; Corey Baird (Brooks Lennon, 85th).

Toronto_Quentin Westberg; Auro (Nick DeLeon, 70th), Drew Moor, Ashtone Morgan (Jozy Altidore, 46th), Justin Morrow, Eriq Zavaleta; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado (Jay Chapman, 71st), Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo; Jordan Hamilton.

