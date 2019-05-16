Listen Live Sports

Toronto FC takes 35 shots in 0-0 tie against DC United

May 16, 2019 12:32 am
 
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto FC launched a club-record 35 shots in a scoreless tie against D.C. United on Wednesday night.

With star striker Jozy Altidore sidelined by a heel injury, Toronto (5-4-2) was unable to find the right final touch. It set an MLS record for most shots in a game without scoring.

Jordan Hamilton, subbing for Altidore, had nine shots and hit the crossbar. Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo had seven shots, 134 touches — the most by a D.C. player was 56 — and was credited with creating 11 chances.

D.C. United (7-3-3) defended tenaciously as Toronto finished with the third-largest shot total in MLS history — and the most seen in a league game since 1998.

D.C. goalkeeper Bill Hamid posted his seventh shutout of the season.

