Tottenham bans 3 fans for selling Champions League tickets

LONDON (AP) — Champions League finalist Tottenham says it banned three season-ticket holders who offered to sell their match seats online for a profit.

Tottenham was allocated 16,000 tickets for the game against Liverpool at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on June 1.

The club says in a statement it is illegal for buyers to sell or transfer ownership of their tickets.

Tottenham says fans face “indefinite season ticket bans” for trying to cash in on the team’s first Champions League final.

Advertisement

Any tickets sold on by supporters would be canceled in cooperation with UEFA and become invalid for entry, the statement says.

The club asks “do not ruin one of the biggest occasions in the club’s history by selling on your ticket and profiteering from fellow Spurs fans.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.