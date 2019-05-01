Trail Blazers-Nuggets, Box

PORTLAND (97)

Harkless 2-3 0-0 5, Aminu 3-9 4-5 11, Kanter 5-10 5-5 15, Lillard 5-17 3-4 14, McCollum 8-20 1-2 20, Layman 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 5-6 0-0 10, Curry 1-4 0-0 3, Hood 5-11 3-4 15, Turner 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 36-85 16-20 97.

DENVER (90)

Craig 2-5 2-4 7, Millsap 6-14 1-1 14, Jokic 7-17 2-4 16, Murray 6-18 1-1 15, Harris 4-12 4-4 12, Plumlee 3-7 0-0 6, Morris 1-8 1-2 3, Beasley 4-11 3-8 13, Barton 1-6 2-2 4. Totals 34-98 16-26 90.

Portland 28 22 28 19—97 Denver 23 12 29 26—90

3-Point Goals_Portland 9-29 (McCollum 3-7, Hood 2-6, Harkless 1-1, Curry 1-3, Aminu 1-4, Lillard 1-7, Layman 0-1), Denver 6-29 (Beasley 2-6, Murray 2-8, Craig 1-2, Millsap 1-3, Jokic 0-1, Barton 0-1, Morris 0-3, Harris 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 47 (Aminu 10), Denver 58 (Jokic 14). Assists_Portland 18 (McCollum 6), Denver 20 (Jokic 7). Total Fouls_Portland 22, Denver 19. Technicals_Kanter, Murray. A_19,520 (19,520).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.