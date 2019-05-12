Trail Blazers-Nuggets, Box

Harkless 3-5 0-1 6, Aminu 1-4 1-2 3, Kanter 6-13 0-0 12, Lillard 3-17 5-6 13, McCollum 17-29 2-2 37, Collins 2-6 2-2 7, Leonard 1-4 0-0 2, Curry 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 3-7 8-9 14, Hood 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 38-93 20-24 100.
Craig 2-5 4-5 8, Millsap 3-13 4-6 10, Jokic 11-26 5-7 29, Murray 4-18 9-9 17, Harris 7-11 1-2 15, Plumlee 1-3 2-5 4, Morris 1-3 3-5 5, Barton 4-9 0-0 8, Beasley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-89 28-39 96.
|Portland
|17
|22
|32
|29—100
|Denver
|29
|19
|24
|24—
|96
3-Point Goals_Portland 4-26 (Lillard 2-9, McCollum 1-3, Collins 1-3, Kanter 0-1, Harkless 0-1, Aminu 0-2, Curry 0-2, Leonard 0-2, Hood 0-3), Denver 2-19 (Jokic 2-6, Harris 0-1, Morris 0-1, Beasley 0-1, Craig 0-2, Barton 0-2, Millsap 0-2, Murray 0-4). Fouled Out_Millsap. Rebounds_Portland 55 (Kanter 13), Denver 51 (Jokic 13). Assists_Portland 16 (Lillard 8), Denver 15 (Murray 5). Total Fouls_Portland 31, Denver 23. A_19,725 (19,520).
