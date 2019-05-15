Trail Blazers-Warriors, Box

PORTLAND (94)

Aminu 1-3 1-2 3, Harkless 7-12 2-2 17, Kanter 4-9 2-2 10, Lillard 4-12 9-9 19, McCollum 7-19 2-3 17, Layman 0-2 0-0 0, Collins 2-6 4-6 8, Labissiere 0-1 0-0 0, Se.Curry 1-7 0-0 3, Simons 0-3 0-0 0, Hood 4-8 7-7 17, Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-83 27-31 94.

GOLDEN STATE (116)

Iguodala 2-3 0-0 4, Green 5-11 1-2 12, Bogut 1-1 0-0 2, St.Curry 12-23 3-3 36, Thompson 10-24 3-3 26, McKinnie 1-2 0-0 3, Looney 3-5 0-0 6, Jerebko 3-5 2-2 9, Bell 1-2 1-2 3, Jones 1-1 1-2 3, Cook 2-5 2-2 8, Livingston 1-2 2-2 4, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-84 15-18 116.

Portland 23 22 26 23— 94 Golden State 27 27 23 39—116

3-Point Goals_Portland 7-28 (Hood 2-5, Lillard 2-5, Harkless 1-4, Se.Curry 1-4, McCollum 1-5, Aminu 0-1, Collins 0-2, Layman 0-2), Golden State 17-33 (St.Curry 9-15, Thompson 3-9, Cook 2-3, Jerebko 1-1, McKinnie 1-1, Green 1-3, Iguodala 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 47 (Kanter 16), Golden State 42 (Green 10). Assists_Portland 21 (Lillard 6), Golden State 30 (St.Curry 7). Total Fouls_Portland 16, Golden State 24. A_19,596 (19,596).

