By The Associated Press

EAST

Hartford 7, CCSU 3

Manhattan 12, Fairleigh Dickinson 2

Siena at Binghamton, ppd.

Villanova 4, Rutgers 3

Advertisement

SOUTH

Florida St. 3, Jacksonville 0

MIDWEST

St. Louis at Bradley, ccd.

SOUTHWEST

Texas Tech 9, FIU 6

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.