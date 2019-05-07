Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

Farmingdale 8, Old Westbury 5
Hartford 7, CCSU 3
Hofstra 16, LIU Brooklyn 8
Manhattan 12, Fairleigh Dickinson 2
NJ Tech 18, St. Peter’s 11
Pittsburgh 13, W. Michigan 3
St. Bonaventure 9, Cornell 8, 10 innings
Siena at Binghamton, ccd.
Villanova 4, Rutgers 3
Delaware St. 9, Richmond 7
Florida St. 3-2, Jacksonville 0-3
James Madison 4, George Mason 3
North Florida 13, Florida A&M 7
Bowling Green 3, Purdue Fort Wayne 1
Cent. Michigan 14, Oakland 3
E. Illinois 8, Chicago St. 3
Kansas 2, Jackson St. 1
Kansas St. 11, Texas Southern 5
Miami (Ohio) 7, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings
St. Louis at Bradley, ccd.
Rice at Lamar, ppd.
Texas Tech 9, FIU 6
Air Force 16, N. Colorado 4
