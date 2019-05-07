Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

May 7, 2019 9:47 pm
 
EAST

Farmingdale 8, Old Westbury 5

Hartford 7, CCSU 3

Hofstra 16, LIU Brooklyn 8

Manhattan 12, Fairleigh Dickinson 2

NJ Tech 18, St. Peter’s 11

Pittsburgh 13, W. Michigan 3

St. Bonaventure 9, Cornell 8, 10 innings

St. John’s 6, Wagner 5

Siena at Binghamton, ccd.

Villanova 4, Rutgers 3

SOUTH

Campbell 5, N.C. State 3

Coll. of Charleston 9, Charleston Southern 2

Delaware 15, UMBC 6

Delaware St. 9, Richmond 7

Florida 7, South Florida 3

Florida St. 3-2, Jacksonville 0-3

James Madison 4, George Mason 3

North Alabama 8, Belmont 4

North Florida 13, Florida A&M 7

Presbyterian 8, Clemson 7

Tennessee 9, Austin Peay 4

UCF 6, Bethune-Cookman 5

Wake Forest 11, Davidson 8

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 3, Purdue Fort Wayne 1

Cent. Michigan 14, Oakland 3

E. Illinois 8, Chicago St. 3

Ill.-Chicago 4, Chicago 1

Kansas 2-7, Jackson St. 1-8

Kansas St. 11, Texas Southern 5

Miami (Ohio) 7, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings

Michigan 7, Michigan St. 0

Purdue 9, Ball St. 3

St. Louis at Bradley, ccd.

SOUTHWEST

Rice at Lamar, ppd.

Texas Tech 9, FIU 6

Texas St. at Texas, ppd.

FAR WEST

Air Force 16, N. Colorado 4

California 10, San Francisco 5

California Baptist 4, CS Northridge 3

Cal Poly 13, Pepperdine 7

CSU Bakersfield at Fresno St., ppd.

UC Santa Barbara 6, Saint Mary’s 3

