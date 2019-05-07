Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

Farmingdale 8, Old Westbury 5
Hartford 7, CCSU 3
Hofstra 16, LIU Brooklyn 8
Manhattan 12, Fairleigh Dickinson 2
NJ Tech 18, St. Peter’s 11
Pittsburgh 13, W. Michigan 3
St. Bonaventure 9, Cornell 8, 10 innings
St. John’s 6, Wagner 5
Siena at Binghamton, ccd.
Villanova 4, Rutgers 3
Campbell 5, N.C. State 3
Coll. of Charleston 9, Charleston Southern 2
Delaware 15, UMBC 6
Delaware St. 9, Richmond 7
Florida 7, South Florida 3
Florida St. 3-2, Jacksonville 0-3
James Madison 4, George Mason 3
Kentucky 5, Indiana 2
Louisiana Tech 12, LSU 1
Memphis 11, Ark.-Pine Bluff 10
New Orleans 5, Southern 4
North Alabama 8, Belmont 4
North Carolina 13, Winthrop 9
North Florida 13, Florida A&M 7
Presbyterian 8, Clemson 7
Tennessee 9, Austin Peay 4
Tennessee Tech 10, Middle Tennessee 9, 10 innings
UAB 6, Auburn 4
UCF 6, Bethune-Cookman 5
Vanderbilt 6, Louisville 2
Wake Forest 11, Davidson 8
Bowling Green 3, Purdue Fort Wayne 1
Cent. Michigan 14, Oakland 3
E. Illinois 8, Chicago St. 3
Ill.-Chicago 4, Chicago 1
Kansas 2-7, Jackson St. 1-8
Kansas St. 11, Texas Southern 5
Miami (Ohio) 7, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings
Michigan 7, Michigan St. 0
Minnesota 5, S. Dakota St. 0
Murray St. 6, Evansville 4
Purdue 9, Ball St. 3
St. Louis at Bradley, ccd.
Dallas Baptist 11, Stephen F. Austin 0
Little Rock 6, Oral Roberts 5, 10 innings
Rice at Lamar, ppd.
Texas Tech 9, FIU 6
Texas St. at Texas, ppd.
UTSA 6, Incarnate Word 4
Air Force 16, N. Colorado 4
California 10, San Francisco 5
California Baptist 4, CS Northridge 3
Cal Poly 13, Pepperdine 7
CSU Bakersfield at Fresno St., ppd.
Stanford 5, Santa Clara 1
UC Santa Barbara 6, Saint Mary’s 3
