Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

UMass 6, Fairfield 3

UMass Lowell 3, Bryant 2

Georgetown 4, UMBC 3

UConn 5, Rhode Island 4

Advertisement

Albany 5, Sacred Heart 3

William & Mary 9, Saint Joseph’s 8

SOUTH

Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, ccd.

Presbyterian 11, Georgia St. 7

Jacksonville at South Florida, ccd.

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 6, N. Kentucky 5

Creighton 13, Omaha 2

Iowa at W. Illinois, ccd.

Milwaukee 5, N. Illinois 3

SIU Edwardsville at Illinois St., ccd.

Valparaiso 4, Chicago St. 3

Cent. Michigan 10, Michigan St. 2

E. Illinois 13, Butler 6

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M-CC at UT Rio Grande Valley, ccd.

TOURNAMENTS NAIA Williamsburg Bracket

Lyon 18, Baker 12, Baker eliminated

Kingsport Bracket

Campbellsville 11, Marian (Ind.) 8, Marian eliminated

Webber International 1, Tennessee Wesleyan 0

Lawrenceville Bracket

Indiana Southeast 5, St. Xavier 4, SXU eliminated

Macon Bracket

Middle Georgia St. 11, Huntington 2, Huntington eliminated

Southeastern (Fla.) 7, Rio Grande 2

Miami Gardens Bracket

Thomas (Ga.) 11, Bryan 10, Bryan eliminated

Talladega 8, Thomas (Ga.) 0, Thomas (Ga.) elimated

Henderson Bracket

Texas Wesleyan 7, Clarke 6, 10 innings, Clarke eliminated

Oklahoma Wesleyan 8, Freed-Hardeman 3

Montgomery Bracket

Hope International 16, Jarvis Christian 9, JCC eliminated

Faulkner 10, Central Methodist 5

Shreveport Bracket

Columbia (Mo.) 15, LSU Shreveport 12, LSUS eliminated

Santa Barbara Bracket

Westmont 7, Jamestown 3, Jamestown eliminated

Science & Arts (Okla.) 11, Antelope Valley 2

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.