Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

UMass 6, Fairfield 3
UMass Lowell 3, Bryant 2
Georgetown 4, UMBC 3
UConn 5, Rhode Island 4
Albany 5, Sacred Heart 3
William & Mary 9, Saint Joseph’s 8
Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, ccd.
Presbyterian 11, Georgia St. 7
Jacksonville at South Florida, ccd.
Cincinnati 6, N. Kentucky 5
Creighton 13, Omaha 2
Iowa at W. Illinois, ccd.
Milwaukee 5, N. Illinois 3
SIU Edwardsville at Illinois St., ccd.
Valparaiso 4, Chicago St. 3
Cent. Michigan 10, Michigan St. 2
E. Illinois 13, Butler 6
Texas A&M-CC at UT Rio Grande Valley, ccd.
|TOURNAMENTS
|NAIA
|Williamsburg Bracket
Lyon 18, Baker 12, Baker eliminated
Campbellsville 11, Marian (Ind.) 8, Marian eliminated
Webber International 1, Tennessee Wesleyan 0
Indiana Southeast 5, St. Xavier 4, SXU eliminated
Middle Georgia St. 11, Huntington 2, Huntington eliminated
Southeastern (Fla.) 7, Rio Grande 2
Thomas (Ga.) 11, Bryan 10, Bryan eliminated
Talladega 8, Thomas (Ga.) 0, Thomas (Ga.) elimated
Texas Wesleyan 7, Clarke 6, 10 innings, Clarke eliminated
Oklahoma Wesleyan 8, Freed-Hardeman 3
Hope International 16, Jarvis Christian 9, JCC eliminated
Faulkner 10, Central Methodist 5
Columbia (Mo.) 15, LSU Shreveport 12, LSUS eliminated
Westmont 7, Jamestown 3, Jamestown eliminated
Science & Arts (Okla.) 11, Antelope Valley 2
