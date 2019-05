Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press

FAR WEST

Pacific at Stanford, ccd.

UC Irvine 7, Southern Cal 4

TOURNAMENTS American Athletic Conference

UConn 4, Houston 3

Wichita St. 6, East Carolina 2

Cincinnati 11, Memphis 6

Tulane 5, UCF 2

Atlantic Coast Conference Pool A

Boston College 7, Clemson 5, 11 innings

Pool B

Duke 10, Notre Dame 6

Pool C

Wake Forest 7, Florida St. 4

Big South Conference

High Point 2, UNC Asheville 0, UNC Asheville eliminated

Charleston Southern 6, S.C. Upstate 2, USC Upstate eliminated

Missouri Valley Conference

Missouri St. 7, Valparaiso 1, Valpo eliminated

S. Illinois 7, Bradley 4, Bradley eliminated

Ohio Valley Conference

UT Martin 2, E. Illinois 1 E. Ill. eliminated

Southeastern Conference

Texas A&M 8, Florida 7, 10 innings, Florida eliminated

Mississippi 2, Missouri 1, Missouri eliminated

Auburn 5, Tennessee 3, Tenn. eliminated

Southern Conference

W. Carolina 7, The Citadel 3, The Citadel eliminated

Sun Belt Conference

Louisiana-Monroe 12, South Alabama 7

Louisiana-Lafayette 6, Appalachian St. 2, ASU eliminated

