Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Jefry Rodriguez from Columbus (IL). Optioned RHP Jon Edwards to Columbus.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Cody Allen, INF Zack Cozart and RHP-DH Shohei Ohtani from the IL. Designated OF Peter Bourjos and RHP Chris Stratton for assignment. Optioned INF Luis Rengifo to Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF/OF Tyler Wade to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated 1B Matt Olson from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Skye Bolt to Las Vegas (PCL).

Advertisement

National League

NEW YORK METS – Activated RHP Wilmer Font. Optioned RHP Corey Oswalt to Syracuse (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled LHP Williams Jerez from Sacramento (PCL). Selected the contracts of INF Donovan Solano and OF Mac Williamson from Sacramento. Announced OF Gerardo Parra refused his outright assignment to Sacramento an elected free agency. Designated INF Yangervis Solarte and LHP-RHP Pat Venditte for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated 3B Anthony Rendon from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Erick Fedde from Harrisburg (EL). Optioned INF Carter Kieboom to Fresno (PCL). Placed LHP Tony Sipp on the 10-day IL.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed INF Shane Opitz.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded RHP Robbie Gordon to Rockland (Can-Am) for a player to be named.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Announced the contract of INF Ivan De Jesus Jr. was purchased by the Chicago White Sox. Activated C Wagner Gomez to the active list.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed UTL Keith Grieshaber. Released RHP Henry Omana.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Traded LHP Evan Korson to Lincoln (AA). Released LHP Marty Anderson, and RHPs Ryan Hill and Daniel Williams.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released SS R.J. Asuncion and 3B Kevin Mampe.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released C Mason Brown; RHPs Jacob Cox and Branden Nunn; LHP Lucas Laurita; and OF Terry McClure.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released LHPs Seth Davis and Josh Norwood and RHPs Chad Gendron and Jim Voyles.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released INF Shane Cooper and RHPs Dan Hlad, Yianni Pavlopoulos and Dan Tolano.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Named A.J. Highsmith and Mike Szcabo area scouts. Promoted Dennis Hickey to senior national scout.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed HB Darrin Hall off waivers from Cleveland.

GREEN BAY PACKERS – Claimed WR Jawill Davis off waivers from the New York Giants.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Terrence Alexander and S Isaiah Wharton. Waived S Jordan Martin.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR Jalin Marshall. Acquired a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft pick from Chicago for WR K Eddy Piñeiro.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Wesley Johnson to a one-year contract. Waived TE Marcus Lucas.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR Roger Lewis.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Kyshoen Jarrett defensive quality control coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL – Suspended Boston Bruins D Charlie McAvoy one game for an illegal check to the head of Columbus Blue Jackets F Josh Anderson during Game 6 on Monday, May 6.

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed D Carl-Johan Lerby to a two-year entry-level contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Named Ken Holland general manager and president of hockey operations.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed D Otto Leskinen to a two-year, entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Charlotte D Dennis Robertson one game after being assessed a match penalty for an illegal check to the head of an opponent and Hershey D Tyler Lewington one game for his actions in a May 4 game.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced weightlifter Ernest Prempeh accepted a four-year suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired $100,000 in general allocation money and a 2020 second-round selection in the SuperDraft from Atlanta for M Justin Meram.

FC CINCINNATI — Fired coach Alan Koch. Named Yoann Damet interim search.

LA GALAXY — Acquired M Favio Alvarez on loan from Atlético Tucumán (Argentina) through the use of targeted allocation money.

North American Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Signed D Gina Lewandowski.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Named Heather Marini offensive quality control coach, Isaac Whitney defensive quality control coach, Andrew Goodman director of football operations and Paul Frisone coordinator of football operations & player development.

CLEMSON — Announced men’s sophomore basketball G Nick Honor has transferred from Fordham.

MARQUETTE — Extended the contract of men’s basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski through 2023-24 season.

MIAMI — Announced men’s senior basketball C Nysier Brooks is transferring from Cincinnati.

TULANE — Announced women’s junior basketball G Arsula Clark is transferring from Louisiana-Monroe.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.