Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

May 14, 2019 5:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent OF Eloy Jimenez to Charlotte (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed OF Tyler Naquin on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Oscar Mercado from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 3B Harold Castro to Toledo (IL). Placed RHP Tyson Ross on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Saturday. Reinstated 2B Josh Harrison from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Zac Reininger from Toledo.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed OF Kole Calhoun on paternity leave. Recalled INF Luis Rengifo from Salt Lake (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent 3B Kyle Seager and LHP Wade LeBlanc to Tacoma (PCL) for rehab assignments.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Hunter Wood to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Jon Duplantier to Reno (PCL). Recalled RHP Jimmie Sherfy from Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Kyle Wright to Gwinnett (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned 2B Garrett Hampson to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled INF Pat Valaika from Albuquerque.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LHP Caleb Ferguson to Oklahoma City (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 3B Travis Shaw on the 10-day IL. Designated INF/OF Cory Spangenberg for assignment. Selected the contract of 2B Keston Hiura from San Antonio (PCL). Sent RHP Chase Anderson to San Antonio for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Edubray Ramos on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Austin Davis from Lehigh Valley (IL). Sent 2B Scott Kingery to Lakewood (SAL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated C Erik Kratz for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed RHP Michael Blazek to a minor league contract. Sent SS Trea Turne to Potomac (Carolina) for a rehab assignment.

Atlantic League

NEW BRITAIN BEES — Signed LHP Michael Johnson.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Sold the contracts of OFs Courtney Hawkins and C.J. McElroy to the San Francisco Giants. Signed OF Jabari Henry.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OL Garrett Bradbury.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OT Mike Remmers.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived WR Devin Ross.

Canadian Football League

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Released P Josh Bartel. Signed P Jon Ryan to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
ECHL

READING ROYALS — Named John Ginder business development manager.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

U.S. SKI & SNOWBOARD — Announced the retirement of aerials coach Todd Ossian. Named Emily Cook interim aerials coach.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Named Bruce Arena sporting director and coach.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Announced the resignation of athletic director Tom Bowen. Named Allie Prescott interim athletic director.

