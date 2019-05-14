Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent OF Eloy Jimenez to Charlotte (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed OF Tyler Naquin on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Oscar Mercado from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 3B Harold Castro to Toledo (IL). Placed RHP Tyson Ross on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Saturday. Reinstated 2B Josh Harrison from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Zac Reininger from Toledo.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed OF Kole Calhoun on paternity leave. Recalled INF Luis Rengifo from Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Added OF Mike Tauchman as 26th man for Wednesday’s doubleheader.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent 3B Kyle Seager and LHP Wade LeBlanc to Tacoma (PCL) for rehab assignments.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Hunter Wood to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Jon Duplantier to Reno (PCL). Recalled RHP Jimmie Sherfy from Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Kyle Wright to Gwinnett (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned 2B Garrett Hampson to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled INF Pat Valaika from Albuquerque.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LHP Caleb Ferguson to Oklahoma City (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 3B Travis Shaw on the 10-day IL. Designated INF/OF Cory Spangenberg for assignment. Selected the contract of 2B Keston Hiura from San Antonio (PCL). Sent RHP Chase Anderson to San Antonio for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Edubray Ramos on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Austin Davis from Lehigh Valley (IL). Sent 2B Scott Kingery to Lakewood (SAL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated C Erik Kratz for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed RHP Michael Blazek to a minor league contract. Sent SS Trea Turne to Potomac (Carolina) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed LHP Casey Crosby, OF David Olmeda-Barrera and INF Harrison Smith.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released RHP Reece Gregory. Signed LHP Joe Filomeno.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Claimed LHP Braulio Torres-Perez off waivers from Milwaukee.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released INF Nick Basto. Traded RHP Corey Walter to York (Atlantic) for a player to be named. Signed LHP Nick Lee.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded INF Trey Hair to Sussex County (Can-Am) for RHP Austin Pettibone. Traded LHP Christian Torres to Winnipeg for a player to be named.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released OF Taisei Fukuhara, RHP Reinaldo Lopez and INF Milton Ramos.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Mitch Brown. Signed RHPs Nick Belzer and Ryan Schlosser, INF Brady Shoemaker and C Caden Skinner.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released LHP Evan DeLuca, OF Tillman Pugh and RHP Ivan Vieitez. Signed OF Lucas Bonfield.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHPs Chris Comito and Will Lamarche.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed C Stephen Havier and RHP Kevin Hilton.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released RHPs Landon Hughes and Kevin McAvoy and INF Correlle Prime.

Atlantic League

NEW BRITAIN BEES — Signed LHP Michael Johnson.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Sold the contracts of OFs Courtney Hawkins and C.J. McElroy to the San Francisco Giants. Signed OF Jabari Henry.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Claimed TE Temarrick Hemingway off waivers from Denver.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed OL Nico Falah on injured reserve. Signed LB Justin Hollins to a four-year contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived LB Dexter Wright. Signed RB Taiwan Jones.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OL Garrett Bradbury.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OT Mike Remmers.

NEW YORK JETS — Claimed WR Xavier Ubosi and OT Calvin Anderson from the New England Patriots. Waived WR DeAngelo Yancey and OT Dieugot Joseph.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived WR Devin Ross.

Canadian Football League

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Released P Josh Bartel. Signed P Jon Ryan to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed president Brendan Shanahan to a six-year contract extension through 2024-25.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Named John Ginder business development manager.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

U.S. SKI & SNOWBOARD — Announced the retirement of aerials coach Todd Ossian. Named Emily Cook interim aerials coach.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Named Bruce Arena sporting director and coach.

COLLEGE

EARLHAM — Named Joe Scheuers men’s basketball coach.

MEMPHIS — Announced the resignation of athletic director Tom Bowen. Named Allie Prescott interim athletic director.

