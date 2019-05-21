Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Brian Johnson to Portland (EL) for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Collin McHugh on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled RHP Brady Rogers from Round Rock (PCL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Heath Fillmyer to Omaha (PCL). Recalled RHP Kevin McCarthy from Omaha.

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed SS Andrelton Simmons on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Luis Rengifo from Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of RHP David Hale from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Transferred 3B Miguel Andújar to the 60-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Ryan Garton for assignment. Placed INFs Dee Gordon and Ryon Healy on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Parker Markel to Tacoma (PCL). Selected the contract of LHP Tommy Milone from Tacoma. Recalled INF Shed Long from Tacoma. Reinstated INF Dylan Moore from the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Gerson Bautista to Tacoma for a rehab assignment. Signed RHP Anthony Bass to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Aaron Slegers outright to Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Brett Martin to Nashville (PCL). Reinstated RHP Shawn Kelley from the 10-day IL. Sent SS Elvis Andrus to Frisco (TL) and OF Scott Heineman to Nashville for rehab assignments.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Ryan Tepera on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jimmy Cordero from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Wes Parsons to Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed LHP Zach Duke on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Recalled INF Josh VanMeter from Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned OF Kyle Garlick to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated LHP Julio Urías from administrative leave.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed INF/OF Jon Berti on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. Recalled OF Austin Dean from New Orleans (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Transferred 2B Jed Lowrie to the 60-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Released RHP Luke Gregerson.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent C Francisco Mejía to El Paso (PCL) on rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Travis Bergen on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Donovan Solano from Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent OF Andrew Stevenson to Fresno (PCL) for a rehab assignment. Placed RHP Jeremy Hellickson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 20.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Brandon Sherman and RHP Mariel Checo. Placed RHP Tucker Healy on the reserve/retired list.

NEW BRITAIN BEES — RHP Zach Stewart retired. Signed RHP Devin Burke and SS Taylor Motter.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Released RHP Eric Gleese.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released 1B Trey Ganns.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Jerry Hughes to a two-year contract extension. Named Eric Wood to the media content team.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived OT De’Ondre Wesley. Claimed G Jake Eldrenkamp off waivers from New England.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed OL Jared Veldheer on the reserve/retired list.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Named Jim Abrams director of college scouting, Dwayne Joseph director of pro personnel, DuJuan Daniels assistant director of player personnel, Walter Juliff senior adviser to the general manager, Jack Gilmore scouting coordinator, John Hill pro scout and Adam Maxie pro scouting assistant. Promoted Tom Delaney to senior vice president/director of football administration, David Christoff to director of football analytics, Teddy Atlas to assistant director of college scouting and Trey Scott to assistant director of player personnel.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released DT Gerald McCoy. Claimed TE Jordan Leggett off waivers from the N.Y. Jets.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed D Logan Day to a one-year, entry-level contract.

TENNIS

USTA PLAYER DEVELOPMENT — Named Andy Gerst national coach/women’s tennis.

COLLEGE

MARYLAND — Announced junior QB Josh Jackson is transferring from Virginia Tech and senior TE Tyler Mabry from Buffalo.

MISSISSIPPI STATE — Granted a contract extension to football coach Joe Moorhead through the 2022 season.

NAVY — Announced the retirement of women’s cross country coach Karen Boyle.

PROVIDENCE — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley on a multi-year contract extension.

ST. NORBERT — Named Tim Dean women’s tennis coach.

TENNESSEE — Announced sophomore men’s basketball C Uros Plavsic is transferring from Arizona State.

VANDERBILT — Named Faragi Phillips assistant men’s basketball coach.

WASHINGTON STATE — Fired baseball coach Marty Lees.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.