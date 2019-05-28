Listen Live Sports

Tuesday's Sports Transactions

May 28, 2019
 
BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Placed Philadelphia OF Odúbel Herrera on administrative leave.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF DJ Stewart from Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Ryan Burr on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled RHP José Ruiz from Charlotte (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Michael Pineda on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Devin Smeltzer from Rochester (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Released RHP Fernando Rodney. Reinstated OF Nick Martini from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Las Vegas (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Kyle Wright to Gwinnett (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent LHP Chris Rusin to Albuquerque (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Enyel De Los Santos to Lehigh Valley (IL).

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHP Kyle Halbohn.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed LHP Nathan Foriest.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed OF DonAndre Clark.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released OF Jonathan Reynoso.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Traded RHP Jack Charleston to Quebec (Can-Am) for a player to be named.

Atlantic League

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Signed OF Michael Crouse.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Amadou Gallo Fall president of the Basketball Africa League.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released G Chaz Green. Signed G Richie Incognito to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived DL Dee Liner.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed OL Tyler Howell, RB Blake Ingleton and DL David Perkins.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Rannell Hall. Signed LS Zach Greenberg.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Oliwer Kaski to a one-year, entry-level contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Named Dave Tippett coach.

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Traded the ECHL rights to F Tony Cameranesi to Idaho to complete an earlier trade.

COLLEGE

ARIZONA STATE — Named Marvin Lewis special adviser for football.

