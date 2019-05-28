Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Placed Philadelphia OF Odúbel Herrera on administrative leave.
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF DJ Stewart from Norfolk (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Ryan Burr on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled RHP José Ruiz from Charlotte (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Michael Pineda on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Devin Smeltzer from Rochester (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Released RHP Fernando Rodney. Reinstated OF Nick Martini from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Las Vegas (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Kyle Wright to Gwinnett (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent LHP Chris Rusin to Albuquerque (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Enyel De Los Santos to Lehigh Valley (IL).
CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHP Kyle Halbohn.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed LHP Nathan Foriest.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed OF DonAndre Clark.
MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released OF Jonathan Reynoso.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Traded RHP Jack Charleston to Quebec (Can-Am) for a player to be named.
SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Signed OF Michael Crouse.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Named Amadou Gallo Fall president of the Basketball Africa League.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released G Chaz Green. Signed G Richie Incognito to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived DL Dee Liner.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed OL Tyler Howell, RB Blake Ingleton and DL David Perkins.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Rannell Hall. Signed LS Zach Greenberg.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Oliwer Kaski to a one-year, entry-level contract.
EDMONTON OILERS — Named Dave Tippett coach.
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Traded the ECHL rights to F Tony Cameranesi to Idaho to complete an earlier trade.
ARIZONA STATE — Named Marvin Lewis special adviser for football.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.