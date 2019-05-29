Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Placed Philadelphia OF Odúbel Herrera on administrative leave.
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF DJ Stewart from Norfolk (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Ryan Burr on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled RHP José Ruiz from Charlotte (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Spencer Turnbull on the bereavement list. Recalled 3B Jeimer Candelario from Toledo (IL). Signed RHP Carlos Torres to a minor league contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Taylor Cole to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Nick Tropeano from Salt Lake. Placed INF Zack Cozart 10-day IL, retroactive to May 27. Selected OF Cesar Puello. Transferred OF Michael Hermosillo to the 60-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Michael Pineda on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Devin Smeltzer from Rochester (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Joseph Harvey to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Released RHP Fernando Rodney. Reinstated OF Nick Martini from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Las Vegas (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected RHP Justin Shafer. Designated LHP Zac Rosscup for assignment
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Kyle Wright to Gwinnett (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Lucas Sims from Louisville (IL). Optioned LHP Wandy Peralta to Louisville.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent LHP Chris Rusin to Albuquerque (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Enyel De Los Santos to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Nick Pivetta and OF Nick Williams from Lehigh Valley.
CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHP Kyle Halbohn.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed LHP Nathan Foriest.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed OF DonAndre Clark.
MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released OF Jonathan Reynoso.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Traded RHP Jack Charleston to Quebec (Can-Am) for a player to be named.
SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Signed OF Michael Crouse.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Brandon Pressley.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed OF Brandon Pugh.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released OF Travis Bolin.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Dillon Sievert.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Jesus Balaguer.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Named Amadou Gallo Fall president of the Basketball Africa League.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released G Chaz Green. Signed G Richie Incognito to a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Dontae Johnson to a one-year contract. Waived LB Pita Taumoepenu and OL Anthony Davis.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived DL Dee Liner.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived T Adam Bisnowaty and T Juwann Bushell-Beatty. Signed T Brian Wallace and T Jylan Ware.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed OL Tyler Howell, RB Blake Ingleton and DL David Perkins.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Rannell Hall. Signed LS Zach Greenberg.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Oliwer Kaski to a one-year, entry-level contract.
EDMONTON OILERS — Named Dave Tippett coach.
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Traded the ECHL rights to F Tony Cameranesi to Idaho to complete an earlier trade.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Added a game to the one-game suspension of Sporting KC F Krisztián Németh for serious foul play.
ARIZONA STATE — Named Marvin Lewis special adviser for football.
MICHIGAN STATE — Announced sophomore F Joey Hauser is transferring from Marquette.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Joanne Aluka-White women’s associate head basketball coach.
RUTGERS — Announced the school is not renewing the contract of Joe Litterio baseball coach.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.