Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

May 29, 2019 12:30 am
 
BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Placed Philadelphia OF Odúbel Herrera on administrative leave.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF DJ Stewart from Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Ryan Burr on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled RHP José Ruiz from Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Spencer Turnbull on the bereavement list. Recalled 3B Jeimer Candelario from Toledo (IL). Signed RHP Carlos Torres to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Taylor Cole to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Nick Tropeano from Salt Lake. Placed INF Zack Cozart 10-day IL, retroactive to May 27. Selected OF Cesar Puello. Transferred OF Michael Hermosillo to the 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Michael Pineda on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Devin Smeltzer from Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Joseph Harvey to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Released RHP Fernando Rodney. Reinstated OF Nick Martini from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Las Vegas (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected RHP Justin Shafer. Designated LHP Zac Rosscup for assignment

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Kyle Wright to Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Lucas Sims from Louisville (IL). Optioned LHP Wandy Peralta to Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent LHP Chris Rusin to Albuquerque (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Enyel De Los Santos to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Nick Pivetta and OF Nick Williams from Lehigh Valley.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHP Kyle Halbohn.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed LHP Nathan Foriest.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed OF DonAndre Clark.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released OF Jonathan Reynoso.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Traded RHP Jack Charleston to Quebec (Can-Am) for a player to be named.

Atlantic League

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Signed OF Michael Crouse.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Brandon Pressley.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed OF Brandon Pugh.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released OF Travis Bolin.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Dillon Sievert.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Jesus Balaguer.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Amadou Gallo Fall president of the Basketball Africa League.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released G Chaz Green. Signed G Richie Incognito to a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Dontae Johnson to a one-year contract. Waived LB Pita Taumoepenu and OL Anthony Davis.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived DL Dee Liner.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived T Adam Bisnowaty and T Juwann Bushell-Beatty. Signed T Brian Wallace and T Jylan Ware.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed OL Tyler Howell, RB Blake Ingleton and DL David Perkins.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Rannell Hall. Signed LS Zach Greenberg.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Oliwer Kaski to a one-year, entry-level contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Named Dave Tippett coach.

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Traded the ECHL rights to F Tony Cameranesi to Idaho to complete an earlier trade.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Added a game to the one-game suspension of Sporting KC F Krisztián Németh for serious foul play.

COLLEGE

ARIZONA STATE — Named Marvin Lewis special adviser for football.

MICHIGAN STATE — Announced sophomore F Joey Hauser is transferring from Marquette.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Joanne Aluka-White women’s associate head basketball coach.

RUTGERS — Announced the school is not renewing the contract of Joe Litterio baseball coach.

