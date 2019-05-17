Listen Live Sports

Turkey: 14 get life over 2016 bombings near Istanbul stadium

May 17, 2019 10:53 am
 
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a court has sentenced 14 people to life imprisonment without parole over two bombings near an Istanbul soccer stadium in 2016 that killed 47 people.

Anadolu Agency said the court in Istanbul on Friday convicted four of the defendants of attempting to disrupt the unity and integrity of the state and of premeditated murder through bombing.

Ten other defendants were convicted of disrupting Turkey’s unity and of assisting the bombings.

The twin car-and-suicide bombings targeted mostly security forces outside the Besiktas stadium shortly after the conclusion of a match.

The Turkey-based militant group, the Kurdistan Freedom Falcons, or TAK, claimed responsibility for the bombings.

