Turner activated by Nats, who put Sánchez on the IL

May 17, 2019 6:10 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Shortstop Trea Turner has been activated from the 10-day injured list by the Washington Nationals, who placed starting pitcher Anibal Sánchez on the IL a day after he strained his left hamstring.

The 25-year-old Turner missed 38 games with a broken right index figure sustained April 2 against Philadelphia. He hit .357 with a double and two homers through the first four games of the season.

“It was real nice to write his name in the lineup,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez before prior to Friday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

Sánchez (0-6, 5.10) was removed in the second inning of Thursday’s start against the New York Mets with the hamstring strain. Martinez said the 35-year-old right-hander was walking without pain Friday.

Washington also optioned infielder Wilmer Difo to Triple-A Fresno and recalled right-hander Kyle McGowin from Fresno.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

