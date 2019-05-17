Listen Live Sports

Twins 11, Mariners 6

May 17, 2019 1:28 am
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler rf 4 2 1 1 0 2 .232
Polanco ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .333
Schoop 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .271
Rosario lf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .258
Cron dh 5 1 4 2 0 1 .259
Gonzalez 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .233
Sano 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .400
Castro c 5 2 1 2 0 0 .246
Buxton cf 5 2 2 3 0 2 .282
Totals 43 11 16 10 1 10
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .296
Haniger rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .237
Encarnacion 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .220
Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 3 0 1 .248
Santana lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .275
Narvaez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .306
Healy 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .239
Crawford ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .217
Smith cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .168
Totals 35 6 8 6 0 7
Minnesota 002 700 011—11 16 1
Seattle 001 020 030— 6 8 2

E_Polanco (6), Encarnacion (1), Smith (3). LOB_Minnesota 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Sano 2 (2), Haniger (13). HR_Castro (7), off Swanson; Kepler (9), off Swanson; Cron (10), off Swanson; Buxton (3), off Swanson; Smith (2), off Pineda; Healy (7), off Pineda; Crawford (1), off Pineda; Vogelbach (12), off Duffey. RBIs_Kepler (20), Polanco (20), Cron 2 (25), Sano (1), Castro 2 (16), Buxton 3 (19), Vogelbach 3 (26), Healy (25), Crawford (1), Smith (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Sano 2, Buxton 2); Seattle 1 (Smith). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 11; Seattle 2 for 3.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pineda, W, 3-3 7 5 3 3 0 6 91 5.55
Duffey 2 3 3 3 0 1 28 4.32
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Swanson, L, 1-5 3 9 8 8 0 3 64 8.04
Markel 1 2 1 0 1 1 31 9.00
Sadzeck 2 0 0 0 0 1 30 2.41
Swarzak 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 5.27
Rosscup 1 2 1 1 0 2 19 3.21
Wright 1 3 1 1 0 1 28 8.46

Swanson pitched to 6 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Markel (Kepler), Pineda (Santana). WP_Rosscup.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:03. A_16,397 (47,943).

