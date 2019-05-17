Twins 11, Mariners 6

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.232
|Polanco ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Schoop 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.271
|Rosario lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Cron dh
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|Gonzalez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Sano 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.400
|Castro c
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|Buxton cf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.282
|Totals
|43
|11
|16
|10
|1
|10
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.248
|Santana lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Narvaez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Healy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Smith cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.168
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|0
|7
|Minnesota
|002
|700
|011—11
|16
|1
|Seattle
|001
|020
|030—
|6
|8
|2
E_Polanco (6), Encarnacion (1), Smith (3). LOB_Minnesota 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Sano 2 (2), Haniger (13). HR_Castro (7), off Swanson; Kepler (9), off Swanson; Cron (10), off Swanson; Buxton (3), off Swanson; Smith (2), off Pineda; Healy (7), off Pineda; Crawford (1), off Pineda; Vogelbach (12), off Duffey. RBIs_Kepler (20), Polanco (20), Cron 2 (25), Sano (1), Castro 2 (16), Buxton 3 (19), Vogelbach 3 (26), Healy (25), Crawford (1), Smith (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Sano 2, Buxton 2); Seattle 1 (Smith). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 11; Seattle 2 for 3.
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda, W, 3-3
|7
|5
|3
|3
|0
|6
|91
|5.55
|Duffey
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|28
|4.32
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Swanson, L, 1-5
|3
|9
|8
|8
|0
|3
|64
|8.04
|Markel
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|31
|9.00
|Sadzeck
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|2.41
|Swarzak
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|5.27
|Rosscup
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|3.21
|Wright
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|28
|8.46
Swanson pitched to 6 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Markel (Kepler), Pineda (Santana). WP_Rosscup.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:03. A_16,397 (47,943).
