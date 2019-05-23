Twins 16, Angels 7

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler cf
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.260
|Buxton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Polanco ss
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.344
|a-Adrianza ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|Gonzalez rf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Rosario lf
|6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|Cron 1b
|6
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Arraez dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.467
|Sano 3b
|4
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.240
|Schoop 2b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.270
|Astudillo c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Totals
|43
|16
|17
|16
|6
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Trout dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.289
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|Garneau c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Lucroy c-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.267
|La Stella 3b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.302
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Calhoun rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Cozart ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.122
|Goodwin cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|7
|7
|Minnesota
|062
|001
|511—16
|17
|1
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|005—
|7
|10
|0
a-struck out for Polanco in the 7th.
E_Rosario (1). LOB_Minnesota 7, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Kepler (10), Polanco (14), Cron 2 (7), Trout (11), Pujols (7). HR_Schoop (9), off Harvey; Polanco (9), off Harvey; Cron (13), off Harvey; Sano (3), off Harvey; Sano (4), off Ramirez; Schoop (10), off Ramirez; Kepler (10), off Allen; Rosario (14), off Allen; Fletcher (4), off Perez; Goodwin (5), off Adams; La Stella (12), off Adams. RBIs_Kepler 2 (25), Polanco 3 (26), Rosario 2 (39), Cron (30), Arraez (2), Sano 3 (8), Schoop 4 (29), Fletcher (18), Pujols (24), La Stella 4 (31), Goodwin (16). SB_Kepler (1). SF_Arraez.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Gonzalez, Cron, Schoop); Los Angeles 6 (La Stella 2, Calhoun 4). RISP_Minnesota 5 for 11; Los Angeles 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Pujols.
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez, W, 7-1
|5
|6
|2
|2
|4
|3
|88
|2.95
|Harper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.69
|Duffey
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|3.09
|Adams
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|3
|1
|43
|16.87
|Morin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.08
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harvey, L, 2-4
|2
|2-3
|7
|8
|8
|1
|1
|49
|7.50
|Cole
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|38
|3.38
|Ramirez
|1
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|2
|39
|5.01
|Allen
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|31
|5.51
|Walsh
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Morin 1-0, Allen 1-1. WP_Harvey, Allen.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:27. A_30,992 (45,050).
