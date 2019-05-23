Twins 16, Angels 7

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler cf 5 4 3 2 1 0 .260 Buxton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Polanco ss 3 1 2 3 1 0 .344 a-Adrianza ph-ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .203 Gonzalez rf 6 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Rosario lf 6 2 3 2 0 0 .271 Cron 1b 6 3 5 1 0 0 .278 Arraez dh 3 0 0 1 1 0 .467 Sano 3b 4 3 2 3 1 1 .240 Schoop 2b 5 2 2 4 0 2 .270 Astudillo c 4 1 0 0 1 1 .263 Totals 43 16 17 16 6 7

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .300 Trout dh 3 2 1 0 2 1 .289 Pujols 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .237 Garneau c 0 1 0 0 1 0 — Lucroy c-1b 3 1 1 0 2 2 .267 La Stella 3b 5 1 2 4 0 0 .302 Rengifo 2b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .190 Calhoun rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .224 Cozart ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .122 Goodwin cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .297 Totals 37 7 10 7 7 7

Minnesota 062 001 511—16 17 1 Los Angeles 002 000 005— 7 10 0

a-struck out for Polanco in the 7th.

E_Rosario (1). LOB_Minnesota 7, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Kepler (10), Polanco (14), Cron 2 (7), Trout (11), Pujols (7). HR_Schoop (9), off Harvey; Polanco (9), off Harvey; Cron (13), off Harvey; Sano (3), off Harvey; Sano (4), off Ramirez; Schoop (10), off Ramirez; Kepler (10), off Allen; Rosario (14), off Allen; Fletcher (4), off Perez; Goodwin (5), off Adams; La Stella (12), off Adams. RBIs_Kepler 2 (25), Polanco 3 (26), Rosario 2 (39), Cron (30), Arraez (2), Sano 3 (8), Schoop 4 (29), Fletcher (18), Pujols (24), La Stella 4 (31), Goodwin (16). SB_Kepler (1). SF_Arraez.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Gonzalez, Cron, Schoop); Los Angeles 6 (La Stella 2, Calhoun 4). RISP_Minnesota 5 for 11; Los Angeles 2 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Pujols.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Perez, W, 7-1 5 6 2 2 4 3 88 2.95 Harper 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.69 Duffey 2 1 0 0 0 2 34 3.09 Adams 2-3 3 5 5 3 1 43 16.87 Morin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.08 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Harvey, L, 2-4 2 2-3 7 8 8 1 1 49 7.50 Cole 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 38 3.38 Ramirez 1 2-3 4 5 5 2 2 39 5.01 Allen 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 2 31 5.51 Walsh 1 2 1 1 1 0 20 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Morin 1-0, Allen 1-1. WP_Harvey, Allen.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:27. A_30,992 (45,050).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.