Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins 16, Angels 7

May 23, 2019 7:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler cf 5 4 3 2 1 0 .260
Buxton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Polanco ss 3 1 2 3 1 0 .344
a-Adrianza ph-ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .203
Gonzalez rf 6 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Rosario lf 6 2 3 2 0 0 .271
Cron 1b 6 3 5 1 0 0 .278
Arraez dh 3 0 0 1 1 0 .467
Sano 3b 4 3 2 3 1 1 .240
Schoop 2b 5 2 2 4 0 2 .270
Astudillo c 4 1 0 0 1 1 .263
Totals 43 16 17 16 6 7
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .300
Trout dh 3 2 1 0 2 1 .289
Pujols 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .237
Garneau c 0 1 0 0 1 0
Lucroy c-1b 3 1 1 0 2 2 .267
La Stella 3b 5 1 2 4 0 0 .302
Rengifo 2b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .190
Calhoun rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .224
Cozart ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .122
Goodwin cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .297
Totals 37 7 10 7 7 7
Minnesota 062 001 511—16 17 1
Los Angeles 002 000 005— 7 10 0

a-struck out for Polanco in the 7th.

E_Rosario (1). LOB_Minnesota 7, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Kepler (10), Polanco (14), Cron 2 (7), Trout (11), Pujols (7). HR_Schoop (9), off Harvey; Polanco (9), off Harvey; Cron (13), off Harvey; Sano (3), off Harvey; Sano (4), off Ramirez; Schoop (10), off Ramirez; Kepler (10), off Allen; Rosario (14), off Allen; Fletcher (4), off Perez; Goodwin (5), off Adams; La Stella (12), off Adams. RBIs_Kepler 2 (25), Polanco 3 (26), Rosario 2 (39), Cron (30), Arraez (2), Sano 3 (8), Schoop 4 (29), Fletcher (18), Pujols (24), La Stella 4 (31), Goodwin (16). SB_Kepler (1). SF_Arraez.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Gonzalez, Cron, Schoop); Los Angeles 6 (La Stella 2, Calhoun 4). RISP_Minnesota 5 for 11; Los Angeles 2 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Pujols.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perez, W, 7-1 5 6 2 2 4 3 88 2.95
Harper 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.69
Duffey 2 1 0 0 0 2 34 3.09
Adams 2-3 3 5 5 3 1 43 16.87
Morin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.08
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Harvey, L, 2-4 2 2-3 7 8 8 1 1 49 7.50
Cole 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 38 3.38
Ramirez 1 2-3 4 5 5 2 2 39 5.01
Allen 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 2 31 5.51
Walsh 1 2 1 1 1 0 20 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Morin 1-0, Allen 1-1. WP_Harvey, Allen.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:27. A_30,992 (45,050).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1941: FDR proclaims emergency in response to Nazi threats

Get our daily newsletter.