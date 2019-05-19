Twins 18, Mariners 4

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.329
|Arraez ss-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Schoop 2b
|5
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.280
|a-Adrianza ph-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Gonzalez 1b
|6
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Rosario lf
|6
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Cron dh
|6
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.270
|Kepler rf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Sano 3b
|4
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.231
|Castro c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.246
|Buxton cf
|4
|2
|2
|5
|1
|0
|.281
|Totals
|46
|18
|19
|18
|6
|5
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Beckham 3b-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Vogelbach dh-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Murphy lf-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Narvaez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Healy 3b-1b-3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Bruce lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.187
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.226
|Smith cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Totals
|38
|4
|10
|3
|0
|14
|Minnesota
|055
|232
|010—18
|19
|2
|Seattle
|000
|040
|000—
|4
|10
|1
a-walked for Schoop in the 8th.
E_Sano (1), Arraez (1), Healy (9). LOB_Minnesota 8, Seattle 7. 2B_Gonzalez (4), Cron (5), Kepler (8), Castro (4), Arraez (1), Bruce (7). HR_Cron (11), off LeBlanc; Buxton (4), off LeBlanc; Cron (12), off LeBlanc; Sano (1), off LeBlanc; Schoop (7), off Markel; Schoop (8), off Garton. RBIs_Schoop 5 (24), Rosario (35), Cron 4 (29), Sano 2 (3), Castro (17), Buxton 5 (24), Vogelbach (27), Encarnacion (30), Crawford (2). SF_Sano.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Schoop, Rosario 2, Cron); Seattle 3 (Gordon, Narvaez, Bruce). RISP_Minnesota 6 for 13; Seattle 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Kepler, Healy.
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berrios
|4
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|0
|6
|105
|3.39
|Duffey, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|3.72
|Harper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.42
|Adams
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|31
|0.00
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|LeBlanc, L, 2-1
|2
|1-3
|7
|7
|7
|2
|2
|49
|7.36
|Markel
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|26
|16.87
|Wright
|2
|5
|5
|4
|1
|1
|56
|9.25
|Garton
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|47
|9.00
|Murphy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|9.00
|Gearrin
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|3.93
Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 2-0. WP_Berrios.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Scott Barry; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:50. A_34,433 (47,943).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.