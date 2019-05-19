Listen Live Sports

Twins 18, Mariners 4

May 19, 2019 2:15 am
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Polanco ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .329
Arraez ss-2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .500
Schoop 2b 5 2 3 5 0 0 .280
a-Adrianza ph-ss 0 0 0 0 1 0 .200
Gonzalez 1b 6 1 3 0 0 0 .250
Rosario lf 6 1 3 1 0 0 .266
Cron dh 6 3 3 4 0 1 .270
Kepler rf 5 2 1 0 1 1 .238
Sano 3b 4 3 1 2 1 1 .231
Castro c 4 2 1 1 2 1 .246
Buxton cf 4 2 2 5 1 0 .281
Totals 46 18 19 18 6 5
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .291
Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .231
Beckham 3b-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Vogelbach dh-1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .248
Encarnacion 1b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .242
Murphy lf-p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Narvaez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .297
Healy 3b-1b-3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .239
Bruce lf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .187
Crawford ss 4 1 1 1 0 3 .226
Smith cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .176
Totals 38 4 10 3 0 14
Minnesota 055 232 010—18 19 2
Seattle 000 040 000— 4 10 1

a-walked for Schoop in the 8th.

E_Sano (1), Arraez (1), Healy (9). LOB_Minnesota 8, Seattle 7. 2B_Gonzalez (4), Cron (5), Kepler (8), Castro (4), Arraez (1), Bruce (7). HR_Cron (11), off LeBlanc; Buxton (4), off LeBlanc; Cron (12), off LeBlanc; Sano (1), off LeBlanc; Schoop (7), off Markel; Schoop (8), off Garton. RBIs_Schoop 5 (24), Rosario (35), Cron 4 (29), Sano 2 (3), Castro (17), Buxton 5 (24), Vogelbach (27), Encarnacion (30), Crawford (2). SF_Sano.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Schoop, Rosario 2, Cron); Seattle 3 (Gordon, Narvaez, Bruce). RISP_Minnesota 6 for 13; Seattle 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Kepler, Healy.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berrios 4 2-3 8 4 4 0 6 105 3.39
Duffey, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 33 3.72
Harper 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.42
Adams 2 1 0 0 0 4 31 0.00
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
LeBlanc, L, 2-1 2 1-3 7 7 7 2 2 49 7.36
Markel 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 26 16.87
Wright 2 5 5 4 1 1 56 9.25
Garton 2 2 2 2 1 0 47 9.00
Murphy 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 9.00
Gearrin 1 2 1 1 1 0 16 3.93

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 2-0. WP_Berrios.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Scott Barry; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:50. A_34,433 (47,943).

