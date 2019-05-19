Twins 18, Mariners 4

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Polanco ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .329 Arraez ss-2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .500 Schoop 2b 5 2 3 5 0 0 .280 a-Adrianza ph-ss 0 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Gonzalez 1b 6 1 3 0 0 0 .250 Rosario lf 6 1 3 1 0 0 .266 Cron dh 6 3 3 4 0 1 .270 Kepler rf 5 2 1 0 1 1 .238 Sano 3b 4 3 1 2 1 1 .231 Castro c 4 2 1 1 2 1 .246 Buxton cf 4 2 2 5 1 0 .281 Totals 46 18 19 18 6 5

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .291 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .231 Beckham 3b-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Vogelbach dh-1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .248 Encarnacion 1b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .242 Murphy lf-p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Narvaez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .297 Healy 3b-1b-3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .239 Bruce lf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .187 Crawford ss 4 1 1 1 0 3 .226 Smith cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .176 Totals 38 4 10 3 0 14

Minnesota 055 232 010—18 19 2 Seattle 000 040 000— 4 10 1

a-walked for Schoop in the 8th.

E_Sano (1), Arraez (1), Healy (9). LOB_Minnesota 8, Seattle 7. 2B_Gonzalez (4), Cron (5), Kepler (8), Castro (4), Arraez (1), Bruce (7). HR_Cron (11), off LeBlanc; Buxton (4), off LeBlanc; Cron (12), off LeBlanc; Sano (1), off LeBlanc; Schoop (7), off Markel; Schoop (8), off Garton. RBIs_Schoop 5 (24), Rosario (35), Cron 4 (29), Sano 2 (3), Castro (17), Buxton 5 (24), Vogelbach (27), Encarnacion (30), Crawford (2). SF_Sano.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Schoop, Rosario 2, Cron); Seattle 3 (Gordon, Narvaez, Bruce). RISP_Minnesota 6 for 13; Seattle 4 for 11.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Kepler, Healy.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berrios 4 2-3 8 4 4 0 6 105 3.39 Duffey, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 33 3.72 Harper 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.42 Adams 2 1 0 0 0 4 31 0.00 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA LeBlanc, L, 2-1 2 1-3 7 7 7 2 2 49 7.36 Markel 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 26 16.87 Wright 2 5 5 4 1 1 56 9.25 Garton 2 2 2 2 1 0 47 9.00 Murphy 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 9.00 Gearrin 1 2 1 1 1 0 16 3.93

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 2-0. WP_Berrios.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Scott Barry; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:50. A_34,433 (47,943).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.