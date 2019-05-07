Twins 3, Blue Jays 0

|Minnesota
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Garver c
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Grrr Jr 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ma.Gnzl 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|McKnney rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Adranza 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnan lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|100
|002
|000—3
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Minnesota 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Kepler (7), McKinney (7). HR_Garver (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Berrios W,6-1
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Hildenberger H,6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May H,5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers S,4-4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Sanchez L,3-3
|7
|6
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Tepera
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Rogers.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:30. A_14,039 (53,506).
