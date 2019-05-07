Listen Live Sports

Twins 3, Blue Jays 0

May 7, 2019 9:57 pm
 
Minnesota Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kepler rf 5 1 2 0 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0
J.Plnco ss 3 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0
E.Rsrio lf 4 1 1 0 Tellez dh 4 0 0 0
Garver c 3 1 3 2 Grrr Jr 3b 4 0 1 0
Ma.Gnzl 1b 3 0 1 1 McKnney rf 4 0 1 0
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 Drury 2b 3 0 1 0
Adranza 3b 4 0 0 0 T.Hrnan lf 3 0 0 0
Buxton cf 4 0 0 0 Maile c 3 0 1 0
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 33 0 6 0
Minnesota 100 002 000—3
Toronto 000 000 000—0

DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Minnesota 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Kepler (7), McKinney (7). HR_Garver (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Berrios W,6-1 7 4 0 0 0 5
Hildenberger H,6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
May H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Rogers S,4-4 1 2 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Sanchez L,3-3 7 6 3 3 3 6
Tepera 1 2 0 0 0 0
Giles 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Rogers.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:30. A_14,039 (53,506).

