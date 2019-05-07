Twins 3, Blue Jays 0

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .248 Polanco ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .317 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .292 Rosario lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .225 Garver c 3 1 3 2 1 0 .367 Gonzalez 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .204 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Adrianza 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .130 Buxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Totals 34 3 8 3 3 7

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .162 McKinney rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Drury 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .213 Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .195 Maile c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .150 Totals 33 0 6 0 0 6

Minnesota 100 002 000—3 8 0 Toronto 000 000 000—0 6 0

LOB_Minnesota 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Kepler (7), McKinney (7). HR_Garver (7), off Sanchez. RBIs_Garver 2 (14), Gonzalez (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Cruz, Schoop 3); Toronto 2 (McKinney, Drury). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 6; Toronto 1 for 4.

GIDP_Cruz.

DP_Toronto 1 (Drury, Galvis, Smoak).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berrios, W, 6-1 7 4 0 0 0 5 92 2.53 Hildenberger, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.63 May, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.77 Rogers, S, 4-4 1 2 0 0 0 1 14 1.72 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez, L, 3-3 7 6 3 3 3 6 99 3.21 Tepera 1 2 0 0 0 0 18 4.32 Giles 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.65

WP_Rogers.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:30. A_14,039 (53,506).

