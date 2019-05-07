Twins 3, Blue Jays 0

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Polanco ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.317
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Garver c
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.367
|Gonzalez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.204
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Adrianza 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|3
|7
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|McKinney rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Drury 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Maile c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|0
|6
|Minnesota
|100
|002
|000—3
|8
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
LOB_Minnesota 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Kepler (7), McKinney (7). HR_Garver (7), off Sanchez. RBIs_Garver 2 (14), Gonzalez (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Cruz, Schoop 3); Toronto 2 (McKinney, Drury). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 6; Toronto 1 for 4.
GIDP_Cruz.
DP_Toronto 1 (Drury, Galvis, Smoak).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berrios, W, 6-1
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|92
|2.53
|Hildenberger, H, 6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.63
|May, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.77
|Rogers, S, 4-4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.72
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, L, 3-3
|7
|6
|3
|3
|3
|6
|99
|3.21
|Tepera
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|4.32
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.65
WP_Rogers.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:30. A_14,039 (53,506).
