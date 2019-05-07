Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins 3, Blue Jays 0

May 7, 2019 9:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .248
Polanco ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .317
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .292
Rosario lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .225
Garver c 3 1 3 2 1 0 .367
Gonzalez 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .204
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Adrianza 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .130
Buxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Totals 34 3 8 3 3 7
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246
Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .162
McKinney rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237
Drury 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .213
Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .195
Maile c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .150
Totals 33 0 6 0 0 6
Minnesota 100 002 000—3 8 0
Toronto 000 000 000—0 6 0

LOB_Minnesota 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Kepler (7), McKinney (7). HR_Garver (7), off Sanchez. RBIs_Garver 2 (14), Gonzalez (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Cruz, Schoop 3); Toronto 2 (McKinney, Drury). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 6; Toronto 1 for 4.

GIDP_Cruz.

Advertisement

DP_Toronto 1 (Drury, Galvis, Smoak).

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berrios, W, 6-1 7 4 0 0 0 5 92 2.53
Hildenberger, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.63
May, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.77
Rogers, S, 4-4 1 2 0 0 0 1 14 1.72
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez, L, 3-3 7 6 3 3 3 6 99 3.21
Tepera 1 2 0 0 0 0 18 4.32
Giles 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.65

WP_Rogers.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:30. A_14,039 (53,506).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.