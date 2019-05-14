Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Twins 4, Angels 3

May 14, 2019 10:55 pm
 
Los Angeles Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L Stlla 3b 5 1 2 0 Kepler rf 3 1 1 0
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 J.Plnco ss 3 1 1 0
Ohtani dh 4 0 3 1 Garver c 4 1 1 2
Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 J.Cstro c 0 0 0 0
Pujols 1b 4 0 1 0 E.Rsrio lf 3 0 1 1
Goodwin rf 4 0 1 0 C.Cron 1b 4 0 0 0
Lucroy c 3 0 1 0 Ma.Gnzl 3b 4 1 1 0
Rengifo 2b 2 1 0 0 Astdllo dh 4 0 0 0
Fltcher lf 3 1 2 1 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0
Bour ph 1 0 0 0 Buxton cf 2 0 1 1
Totals 34 3 11 2 Totals 31 4 7 4
Los Angeles 000 003 000—3
Minnesota 102 100 00x—4

DP_Minnesota 2. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Minnesota 7. 2B_Fletcher (6), Ma.Gonzalez (3), Buxton (18). HR_Garver (9). SB_J.Polanco (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Bedrosian L,1-2 1 2 1 1 0 0
Pena 5 5 3 3 1 3
Cole 2 0 0 0 2 4
Minnesota
Gibson W,4-1 5 2-3 6 3 3 2 5
Harper H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Duffey 0 1 0 0 0 0
Morin H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Rogers H,7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Parker S,7-7 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1

Duffey pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Pena pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Pena (Kepler). WP_Bedrosian, Gibson.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.

T_3:06. A_26,747 (38,649).

