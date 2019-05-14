Twins 4, Angels 3

|Los Angeles
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L Stlla 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Kepler rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Garver c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Cstro c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Goodwin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ma.Gnzl 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Astdllo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fltcher lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bour ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|34
|3
|11
|2
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|003
|000—3
|Minnesota
|102
|100
|00x—4
DP_Minnesota 2. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Minnesota 7. 2B_Fletcher (6), Ma.Gonzalez (3), Buxton (18). HR_Garver (9). SB_J.Polanco (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Bedrosian L,1-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pena
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Cole
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Minnesota
|Gibson W,4-1
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Harper H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duffey
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morin H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers H,7
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Parker S,7-7
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
Duffey pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
Pena pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Pena (Kepler). WP_Bedrosian, Gibson.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.
T_3:06. A_26,747 (38,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.