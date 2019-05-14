Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins 4, Angels 3

May 14, 2019 10:56 pm
 
< a min read
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
La Stella 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .278
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .287
Ohtani dh 4 0 3 1 0 0 .321
Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .310
Pujols 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .232
Goodwin rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .293
Lucroy c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .261
Rengifo 2b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .172
Fletcher lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .295
a-Bour ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .163
Totals 34 3 11 2 3 7
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .238
Polanco ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .327
Garver c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .329
Castro c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Rosario lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .247
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237
Gonzalez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .232
Astudillo dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .275
Buxton cf 2 0 1 1 1 0 .279
Totals 31 4 7 4 3 7
Los Angeles 000 003 000—3 11 0
Minnesota 102 100 00x—4 7 0

a-struck out for Fletcher in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 7, Minnesota 7. 2B_Fletcher (6), Gonzalez (3), Buxton (18). HR_Garver (9), off Pena. RBIs_Ohtani (6), Fletcher (15), Garver 2 (19), Rosario (33), Buxton (14). SB_Polanco (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (La Stella); Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Cron 2). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 5; Minnesota 2 for 7.

GIDP_Trout, Fletcher.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Schoop, Cron), (Polanco, Schoop, Cron).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bedrosian, L, 1-2 1 2 1 1 0 0 22 3.10
Pena 5 5 3 3 1 3 64 3.49
Cole 2 0 0 0 2 4 33 1.29
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, W, 4-1 5 2-3 6 3 3 2 5 88 4.26
Harper, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 1.56
Duffey 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 1.42
Morin, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.08
Rogers, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 1.47
Parker, S, 7-7 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 19 1.20

Duffey pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Pena pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Cole 1-0, Harper 1-0, Duffey 1-0, Morin 2-0, Parker 1-0. HBP_Pena (Kepler). WP_Bedrosian, Gibson.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.

T_3:06. A_26,747 (38,649).

