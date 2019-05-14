Twins 4, Angels 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.321
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Goodwin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.172
|Fletcher lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|a-Bour ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|Totals
|34
|3
|11
|2
|3
|7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Polanco ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.327
|Garver c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.329
|Castro c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.247
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Gonzalez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Astudillo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Buxton cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|3
|7
|Los Angeles
|000
|003
|000—3
|11
|0
|Minnesota
|102
|100
|00x—4
|7
|0
a-struck out for Fletcher in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 7, Minnesota 7. 2B_Fletcher (6), Gonzalez (3), Buxton (18). HR_Garver (9), off Pena. RBIs_Ohtani (6), Fletcher (15), Garver 2 (19), Rosario (33), Buxton (14). SB_Polanco (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (La Stella); Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Cron 2). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 5; Minnesota 2 for 7.
GIDP_Trout, Fletcher.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Schoop, Cron), (Polanco, Schoop, Cron).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bedrosian, L, 1-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|3.10
|Pena
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|64
|3.49
|Cole
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|33
|1.29
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 4-1
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|88
|4.26
|Harper, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.56
|Duffey
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.42
|Morin, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.08
|Rogers, H, 7
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.47
|Parker, S, 7-7
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.20
Duffey pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Pena pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Cole 1-0, Harper 1-0, Duffey 1-0, Morin 2-0, Parker 1-0. HBP_Pena (Kepler). WP_Bedrosian, Gibson.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.
T_3:06. A_26,747 (38,649).
